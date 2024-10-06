14 Chef-Approved Tips For Perfect Carne Asada

It doesn't get more Mexican than carne asada. The term translates to "grilled meat," although people often use it to refer specifically to grilled steak. In Mexico, carne asada can also be a gathering similar to a backyard barbecue where friends and family get together to enjoy grilled meats and cold beers. There's nothing overly fancy about carne asada the dish (or the gathering for that matter). However, there are some ways that you can take this Mexican meal to the next level.

If you watch carne asada being made, it looks pretty straightforward. Take a steak, throw it on the grill, and you're good to go. What you don't see though is the preparation that goes into selecting and seasoning the meat. It also requires certain knowledge to get that beef just right so that it's juicy, tender, and full of flavor.

To unlock the secrets of making the perfect carne asada, we spoke to chefs who specialize in Mexican cuisine. We asked them how they make their carne asada, and they advised us on everything from choosing the best steak cuts to key marinade ingredients and top grilling techniques. These are their expert tips for cooking the tastiest and most authentic carne asada.