Chilaquiles Vs Huevos Rancheros: What's The Difference?

Mexico is home to a host of incredible breakfast dishes. Desayuno (breakfast) menus offer sweet conchas, savory tetelas, and hearty meals of eggs, beans, and meat. Two of the most popular options are huevos rancheros and chilaquiles. While both dishes are primarily (though not only) eaten in the morning and usually include eggs, salsa, and tortillas, that's where the similarities end. The distinctions between the two aren't simply a matter of differing ingredients and preparations, though.

As with many traditional dishes, they represent differing components of Mexican and Latin American heritage. Huevos rancheros is thought to have originated as a farm worker's meal in Mexico by the 16th century, though its precise origins seem to be lost to history. Chilaquiles, meanwhile, has roots dating back to the Aztec empire while also reflecting the culinary influences of Spanish colonization.

In addition to being delicious for breakfast or brunch, both work well as hangover meals, much like ultimate breakfast burritos. Outside of traditional Mexican restaurants, you'll likely find huevos rancheros on menus at trendy brunch spots. Meanwhile, chilaquiles is sometimes served as a substitution for nachos and as an option at both casual and upscale restaurants around the world, from California to Turkey.