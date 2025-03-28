14 Iconic Seafood Dishes You Need To Try In Mexico

With over 6,000 miles of coastline spanning the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, Mexico has access to an abundance of fresh seafood. It's a big part of the cuisine in nearly every corner of the country, and each region does it differently. For example, in the northwest, you'll find Baja's crispy fish tacos, while the Yucatán is known for its fish cooked in banana leaves. The Pacific Coast has fiery aguachile and the Gulf Coast is famous for its fish served with vibrant sauces.

I've lived in Mexico for several years and have tried seafood just about everywhere, from street-side ceviche stands to beachfront restaurants and mariscos restaurants that specialize in fish and shellfish. One thing that never fails to impress me is just how diverse Mexican seafood dishes can be. Some are light and refreshing and others are bold and deeply spiced. You can get seafood in all forms including raw, cured, roasted, smoked, and grilled. Sometimes it's served on its own and other times it comes in tacos, burritos, and even cocktails. If you want to experience Mexico's seafood at its best, these 14 iconic dishes are a great place to start.