What Makes Mexican Coke Taste Different From American Coke?

There's something indescribable about why American Coke tastes so good. You could chalk it up to the perfect amount of carbonation or its syrupy levels of sweetness, but that may be underestimating its power. But, every once in a while, if you're in luck at a store or restaurant, you might spot that special glass bottle — the iconic Mexican Coke. If you've tasted Mexican Coke, then you know there's something distinctly elite about its flavor. But is there really a difference between Mexican and American Coke? Or is it just that cool, vintage glass bottle playing tricks on you? Turns out, it's not just in your head — Mexican Coke actually uses different ingredients.

Although both fall under the massive international corporation that is the Coca-Cola Company, every country's ingredient list varies slightly. Mexican Coke contains cane sugar while Coke produced in the U.S. began using high-fructose corn syrup instead of cane sugar in 1980. Despite there being little difference in how our bodies break down these sugars, Mexican Coke lovers firmly believe cane sugar is what sets it apart; some claim it simply tastes more refreshing and all-natural. It really is more than the bottle playing tricks on you.