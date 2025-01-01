What Makes Mexican Coke Taste Different From American Coke?
There's something indescribable about why American Coke tastes so good. You could chalk it up to the perfect amount of carbonation or its syrupy levels of sweetness, but that may be underestimating its power. But, every once in a while, if you're in luck at a store or restaurant, you might spot that special glass bottle — the iconic Mexican Coke. If you've tasted Mexican Coke, then you know there's something distinctly elite about its flavor. But is there really a difference between Mexican and American Coke? Or is it just that cool, vintage glass bottle playing tricks on you? Turns out, it's not just in your head — Mexican Coke actually uses different ingredients.
Although both fall under the massive international corporation that is the Coca-Cola Company, every country's ingredient list varies slightly. Mexican Coke contains cane sugar while Coke produced in the U.S. began using high-fructose corn syrup instead of cane sugar in 1980. Despite there being little difference in how our bodies break down these sugars, Mexican Coke lovers firmly believe cane sugar is what sets it apart; some claim it simply tastes more refreshing and all-natural. It really is more than the bottle playing tricks on you.
Other factors that can affect the taste of Coke
Beyond the type of sugar in the ingredient list, there are other slight variations between American and Mexican Coke that could factor into taste. The aluminum cans and all-new, all-recycled plastic bottles American Cokes come in can add a twinge of flavor, while glass bottles don't seem to have as much of an impact. Glass bottles could also help keep the soda fresher for longer, which is possibly why Mexican Coke lovers claim it seems more bubbly than American Coke. Yet, in a blind taste test conducted by Serious Eats, they found that regardless of the container it was served in, the subjects opted for American Coke seven out of eight times.
Yes, there are real differences between the two Cokes, but ultimately, taste is subjective. It's possible everything from how the bottles have been stored to how fast you drink it could affect your perception of how much a Coke hits — or doesn't hit — the spot. Perhaps it's all perception and being influenced by what others say. Maybe it's as simple as cane sugar. Maybe Coke doesn't taste right without peanuts. Whether or not you believe one is better than the other, there's plenty to love about both.