Costco Stocking Stuffers You Need In 2025
As the holiday season approaches, Costco members are gearing up to take advantage of the mega-wholesaler's low prices and unique offerings. Especially when it comes to stocking stuffers, Costco is the place to shop. Not only can you save money by purchasing your favorite items in bulk, but many of these items are individually wrapped or easily divided among two to three recipients. Besides finding a range of useful items sold in convenient multi-packs, you don't need to worry about painstakingly dividing and wrapping each individual item. You can, instead, focus your attention on curating a stellar assortment of small, worthwhile gifts.
You can also start shopping now, especially if you want to skip the last-minute crowds and jumpstart your holiday shopping. Before you buy seasonal goods at Costco, keep in mind that holiday-specific products are only available until they sell out with no guaranteed restock. Nevertheless, you're almost always guaranteed to find a range of products at Costco that are the perfect size and shape for your loved ones' Christmas stockings or other holiday gift bags.
Regardless of the gifts you're after, make sure you have an active Costco membership in order to successfully purchase the stocking-sized items on our list. Then, simply visit your nearest Costco location or shop conveniently online from the comfort of your home. With so many unique items to choose from, you'll be done filling your holiday stockings in no time.
Owala SmoothSip Travel Mug 2-pack
What better way to enjoy the most popular best (and worst) hot chocolate mixes than in a fancy new travel mug? Fortunately, Costco is now selling Owala SmoothSip 20-ounce travel mugs in packs of two. These leakproof mugs come in three different color sets and have multiple layers of insulation. Thanks to this convenient multipack, select friends and family members can enjoy a hot or cold drink whenever the mood strikes.
Purchase the Owala Travel Mug Two-Pack from Costco for $59.99.
ThermoFlask Drinkware Insulated Coffee Mugs with Handles
On the other hand, if you know a few people who could benefit from smaller insulated mugs to enjoy their morning cup of joe, consider buying the ThermoFlask Drinkware Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle two-pack. Besides utilizing a genius way to keep your coffee piping hot until the last drop and heating any added milk or cream, these convenient 10-ounce mugs are not only BPA-free but feature Temp-Lock, which guarantees hours of temperature-controlled drinking enjoyment.
Purchase the ThermoFlask Drinkware Insulated Coffee Mug with Handle 12-ounce Two-Pack from Costco for $24.99 (online only).
A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs
Thanks to these convenient hot chocolate bombs, you no longer need to make homemade three-ingredient marshmallows with gelatin and two types of sugar. These bombs from A'cappella are composed of round chocolate shells that perfectly encase small handfuls of miniature marshmallows. All you need to do is drop one of these convenient treats in 6 to 8 ounces of warm milk or coffee and enjoy. A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs are individually wrapped and sold in 16-count boxes. They're now available for pre-order and exclusively available on the Costco website.
Purchase the A'cappella Classic Hot Chocolate BevBombs, 16-count from Costco for $29.99.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Beyond filling insulated mugs with steaming hot chocolate, give your loved ones the gift of proper hydration with Liquid I.V.'s variety pack of single-serve, powdered electrolyte packets. Thanks to Costco, you get 30 individual serving sticks conveniently stored in a resealable pouch. Depending on how many people you're shopping for, you can easily include two or three packets in every stocking. While we've ranked 19 Liquid I.V. flavors in total, this special multipack contains individual servings in both lemon lime and strawberry flavors.
Purchase the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier 30 Individual Serving Stick Packs in Resealable Pouch, Variety Pack from Costco for $23.82.
JoyJolt Hello Kitty and Friends Winter Wonderland Glassware
What better way to down one of the best beverages you can drink to stay hydrated than in a special 10-ounce winter-themed glass? Along with individual packs of Liquid I.V., gift the Hello Kitty lovers in your life one or more of JoyJolt's Hello Kitty and Friends Winter Wonderland short glasses. While these whimsical glasses may be handwash only, each glass (there are four per pack) has a silver rim and features Sanrio characters dressed for an outdoor winter play session.
Purchase the JoyJolt Hello Kitty and Friends Winter Wonderland 10-ounce Short Glasses – Set of Four from Costco for $22.99 (online-only).
Holiday Kitchen Towels
If you know someone who spends a lot of time in their kitchen, give them a gift laced with seasonal flair like Costco's eight-piece set of holiday kitchen towels. Next to the best kitchen linens and towels at Costco, this seasonal variety is 100% cotton and available in four simple yet impactful colors: beige, blue, green, and red. White, sophisticated winter details make these towels a must-have for anyone who wants to give their kitchen a small yet bright seasonal upgrade.
Purchase the Holiday Kitchen Towels, Eight-Pack from Costco for $19.99.
Swedish Dish Cloths
After a big holiday celebration, your loved ones may need a quick and easy trick to help clean the kitchen after cooking. Having a reliable set of absorbent kitchen towels on hand is essential for tackling messes of any size. Give all your family and friends who like to cook and maintain a clean kitchen Costco's 12-piece Swedish Dish Cloth Set. Available in four patterned bundles, each pack comes with water-absorbent towels in three different sizes.
Purchase the Swedish Dish Cloths 12-Piece Set from Costco for $9.97.
Sencha Naturals Organic Matcha
If you know someone who enjoys matcha lattes or wants to learn how to use matcha in baking, you have two Costco products to consider. Depending on how much matcha you need, choose between one 12-ounce bag of Sencha Naturals Organic Matcha Powder or a three-pack bundle of the same product, equating to 36 ounces of matcha in total. Sourced directly from Japan, each 12-ounce bag contains 225 servings.
Purchase the 12-Ounce Bag of Sencha Naturals Organic Matcha for $23.99 or the Sencha Naturals Everyday Matcha Green Tea Powder, Three-Pack for $49.99 at Costco.
Tramontina PROLine Chef's Shears
To add to the assortment of useful kitchen items, Costco's two-pack bundle of Tramontina PROLine Chef's Shears is a thoughtful, multi-purpose gift. Sure enough, you can use this tool to cut dried fruit better than a knife, trim the fat off raw meat, and cut small portions of food at mealtime for kids.
Purchase the Tramontina PROLine Chef's Shears Two-Count from Costco for $12.99.
Spiceology Signature Seasonings Multipack
Before any home cook starts to experiment with uncommon spices, they should first have a reliable assortment of seasonings they can use time and time again for a variety of meals. Fortunately, Costco offers a tantalizing bundle from Spiceology that includes four versatile flavors: Black Magic, Greek Freak, Smoky Honey Habanero, and Nashville Hot Chicken.
Purchase the Spiceology Signature Seasonings Four-Pack from Costco for $49.99 (online only).
Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Pure Vanilla Bean Paste
Thanks to the cost-effectiveness of buying in bulk, it certainly pays to buy your vanilla extract at Costco. That being said, Costco carries more than one product by the upscale brand Nielsen-Massey for every avid baker in your life. The Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Bean Paste has an intense vanilla flavor, making it the perfect addition to Nielsen-Massey's Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract and Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract – both available in 8-ounce packs of two at Costco.
Purchase the Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste, 8-Ounce from Costco for $29.99 (online only).
Olde Thompson Saigon Cinnamon Sticks
A sizable jar of Saigon cinnamon sticks serves many purposes. They can make your home smell amazing, add a warming flavor to all your favorite hot drinks, or serve as an integral ingredient in a homemade four-ingredient cinnamon syrup. That said, since Saigon cinnamon tends to have a stronger, more pronounced aroma and flavor profile than other cinnamon varieties, this 6-ounce jar is guaranteed to last.
Purchase the Olde Thompson, Saigon Cinnamon Sticks, 6.6 ounces from Costco for $6.99.
Pacific Plaza Imports Full Thread Saffron
Saffron is a high-quality, upscale spice that is sure to dazzle all the home chefs in your life. Luckily, Costco carries two different varieties from Plaza Pacific Imports to choose from: Organic Full Thread Spanish Saffron and Full Thread Greek Saffron.
Purchase the Pacific Plaza Imports Organic Full Thread Spanish Saffron, 5 Gram Jar for $59.99 or the Pacific Plaza Imports Full Thread Greek Saffron for $79.99 at Costco (online only).
Cholula Hot Sauce
Next to being Ree Drummond's favorite hot sauce, Cholula is a widely popular variety among many hot sauce aficionados for its manageable amount of heat and supreme flavor. Gift both bottles to one lucky person, or split up the pack and pair each bottle of hot sauce with snack-sized bags of chips, pretzels, or crackers.
Purchase the Cholula, Hot Sauce Original, 12 Fluid Ounces, Two-Count from Costco for $11.99.
Tajín
Since there are over a dozen genius ways to use Tajín that go way beyond cocktail glass rims, this versatile spice proves to be one of the best food-specific stocking stuffers. It's perfect for the foodies in your life who appreciate an extra dose of salty, sour, and spiced flavor. Tajín is an easy way to enhance a colorful assortment of meals and snacks, including tacos, grilled meats, and vibrant fruit salad.
Purchase the Tajín, Clásico Seasoning, 14-Ounce, Two-Count from Costco for $10.99.