Why It Pays To Buy Your Vanilla Extract At Costco

When I worked as a kitchen manager for a local coffee shop and bakery, one of my responsibilities was the bi-weekly Sam's run. It was on these trips that I truly came to understand the beauty of buying in bulk. Of course, once I realized you could snag a large bottle of pure vanilla extract for less than ten dollars, I had to pick one up for myself as well.

Those days are long behind me, and I wince at the price of vanilla at my neighborhood grocery store now, frequently opting to substitute a splash of bourbon rather than shelling out nearly ten dollars for a dinky bottle of vanilla. And although the myth that imitation vanilla is made with beaver gland secretions has been largely debunked, I'd still prefer to use the real deal or at least a boozy substitute.

So maybe it's time to return to my bulk shopping days of yore. In fact, if you're a Costco member, vanilla is just one baking staple you should add to your shopping cart. You can pick up two sixteen-ounce bottles of pure vanilla extract at Costco for just $13.99 each. Compare that to a two-ounce bottle of McCormick pure vanilla extract from a smaller grocery store: It's over ten dollars!