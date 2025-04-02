Use This Tool To Cut Dried Fruit — It Works So Much Better Than A Knife

Dried fruit, not to be confused with freeze-dried fruit, is a delicious snack and a great way to get your daily servings of fruit. However, cutting dried fruit can be a time-consuming and sticky process. Fortunately, there is a tool you can use that is so much easier than a knife: kitchen shears.

Basically a sturdy pair of scissors, kitchen shears can be used for a variety of kitchen hacks, like cutting pizza or cracking open nuts. This handy and versatile tool can also be used to cut dried fruit, similar to how normal scissors would cut through paper. Simply hold the piece of dried fruit between the shears and cut.

This method can be applied to nearly any dried fruit of your choosing, although it works best on larger dried fruits like dates, mangoes, apricots, figs, apple rings, or prunes. Smaller dried fruits like raisins, cherries, and cranberries can be challenging to pinch with your fingers and cut with the scissors safely. Once the fruit has been cut, be sure to store the dried fruit in the proper place to maximize its shelf life.