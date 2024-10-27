What You Should Know Before Buying Seasonal Goods At Costco
Beyond the everyday deals, Costco offers a rotating selection of seasonal products. From summer treats to holiday cookie platters, there's always something new to discover. As the fall and winter holidays approach, the store often feels like a fast forward to the upcoming season, with festive-inspired stock arriving well in advance. While seasonal items can be hit or miss, both in quality and price, having an understanding of Costco's seasonal offerings and approach can help you spot the best finds and avoid less impressive buys.
Costco's seasonal items go beyond just weather-specific essentials like patio furniture in summer or warm coats as temperatures drops. The warehouses also feature an array of holiday-themed products for every season — including Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. You can expect to find everything from festive decor and specialty foods that cater to each occasion, to stocking stuffers for the baker or chef in your life. Whether you're planning to host a feast for the holidays or stock up on party supplies, Costco's seasonal selections offer a mix of unique finds and bulk options, often at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional retailers. And because Costco plans ahead, these holiday treasures often appear on shelves months in advance.
Don't wait to buy seasonal items from Costco
Although you may not be quite ready for the next holiday, waiting to buy seasonal items at Costco can leave you disappointed. Inventory moves fast, and once an item sells out, it's often unlikely to be restocked. Checking back regularly is smart since new seasonal products are added in the weeks and months leading up to each holiday. To stay ahead of the game, keep an eye on new monthly deals through Costco's website or the coupon book sent to members. These resources offer a preview of seasonal products, especially those on sale — but don't wait too long if something catches your eye because it might not last.
Price tags across the store can offer clues, though. An asterisk on the tag means the item won't be restocked, which could be due to seasonality or it being discontinued. Additionally, pricing codes give insight into discounts — items ending in .97, .00, or .88 are markdowns, often signaling clearance or special pricing. This system can help you decide whether to grab an item before it's gone for good. As for in-house seasonal foods, like bakery items, these usually come with little information about how long they'll be available, with some exceptions. Certain holiday-related baked goods — like the fan-favorite Costco pumpkin pie — can be counted on to be around at least through the season.
Finding the best deals on Costco's seasonal items
Stocking up on the famously inexpensive and gigantic pies and perusing the coupon book are great ways to snag deals, but they're not the only strategies. Some of the best deals on seasonal items come after a holiday or season ends, provided there's any leftover stock — which is rarely the case at Costco. That said, it's worth making a trip back to your local warehouse in January when the holiday returns start piling up. These items may be discounted up to 50% off. If you prefer to plan ahead, watch for staples that reliably go on sale during certain seasons, such as grilling supplies in summer or baking supplies in winter, as well as limited edition favorites like the tins of European cookies.
Keep in mind that it can be a mistake to think that everything at Costco is a good deal — when it comes to seasonal/holiday items, in particular, they can be about the same price or sometimes more expensive than you'd find in other stores. Price checking is a good idea, especially for big ticket items. Costco does not price match with other stores, though, so there are bound to be some things you're better off picking up elsewhere. Additionally, don't assume that every new bakery item is worth it — there are plenty of underwhelming options that are fine to skip.