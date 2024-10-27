What You Should Know Before Buying Seasonal Goods At Costco

Although you may not be quite ready for the next holiday, waiting to buy seasonal items at Costco can leave you disappointed. Inventory moves fast, and once an item sells out, it's often unlikely to be restocked. Checking back regularly is smart since new seasonal products are added in the weeks and months leading up to each holiday. To stay ahead of the game, keep an eye on new monthly deals through Costco's website or the coupon book sent to members. These resources offer a preview of seasonal products, especially those on sale — but don't wait too long if something catches your eye because it might not last.

Price tags across the store can offer clues, though. An asterisk on the tag means the item won't be restocked, which could be due to seasonality or it being discontinued. Additionally, pricing codes give insight into discounts — items ending in .97, .00, or .88 are markdowns, often signaling clearance or special pricing. This system can help you decide whether to grab an item before it's gone for good. As for in-house seasonal foods, like bakery items, these usually come with little information about how long they'll be available, with some exceptions. Certain holiday-related baked goods — like the fan-favorite Costco pumpkin pie — can be counted on to be around at least through the season.