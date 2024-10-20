The Cinnamon Syrup You'll Want To Use On Everything Is Only 4 Simple Ingredients

Once you start making homemade simple syrups, it may be difficult to stop, especially when you discover the wonders and versatility of the cinnamon version. In addition to having a warm, spicy, comforting flavor, cinnamon may also improve your immune system and reduce inflammation, making it an excellent choice during the colder months. It's also a tasty way to quite literally spice up everything from cappuccinos and waffles to ice cream, parfaits, and anything else that needs a sweet little zing of flavor.

The best part about homemade cinnamon syrup is that it's so dang easy to make. You need just four ingredients and about a half hour of spare time to whip up a condiment that may forever make you crave it as a delicious twist on French toast. The ingredients include a few cinnamon sticks, some ordinary white sugar, water, and a fresh and fragrant vanilla bean pod.

If you don't have access to vanilla bean pods and cinnamon sticks, it's fairly easy to swap them out for more easily accessible ingredients. High-quality ground cinnamon is the perfect sub for cinnamon sticks since it's available in most grocery stores (and it may already be in your pantry). When it comes to vanilla bean substitutes, you can use pure vanilla extract or vanilla paste. Both are made from flavorful vanilla pods, so which you decide to use is really a matter of personal preference and what's available in your area.