The Cinnamon Syrup You'll Want To Use On Everything Is Only 4 Simple Ingredients
Once you start making homemade simple syrups, it may be difficult to stop, especially when you discover the wonders and versatility of the cinnamon version. In addition to having a warm, spicy, comforting flavor, cinnamon may also improve your immune system and reduce inflammation, making it an excellent choice during the colder months. It's also a tasty way to quite literally spice up everything from cappuccinos and waffles to ice cream, parfaits, and anything else that needs a sweet little zing of flavor.
The best part about homemade cinnamon syrup is that it's so dang easy to make. You need just four ingredients and about a half hour of spare time to whip up a condiment that may forever make you crave it as a delicious twist on French toast. The ingredients include a few cinnamon sticks, some ordinary white sugar, water, and a fresh and fragrant vanilla bean pod.
If you don't have access to vanilla bean pods and cinnamon sticks, it's fairly easy to swap them out for more easily accessible ingredients. High-quality ground cinnamon is the perfect sub for cinnamon sticks since it's available in most grocery stores (and it may already be in your pantry). When it comes to vanilla bean substitutes, you can use pure vanilla extract or vanilla paste. Both are made from flavorful vanilla pods, so which you decide to use is really a matter of personal preference and what's available in your area.
Homemade cinnamon syrup uses and variations
White sugar is most often used to make this syrup because it tastes fairly neutral, but if you want to add an additional layer of flavor, you can replace up to half the white sugar with brown sugar, turbinado sugar, or granulated maple sugar. These alternatives add an earthy richness to the syrup that nicely complements cinnamon's spicy warmth. Just note that it may take more cinnamon and vanilla to shine through the stronger flavors of these sugars.
Once you've gotten the hang of making this syrup, you can experiment with classic cinnamon flavor pairings. Add a handful of fragrant orange, lemon, or lime peels (minus the pith) for a zesty pop of flavor. Fresh cranberries add acidity perfect for Thanksgiving sweet potatoes or preventing dry muffins. If you prefer more tropical flavors, experiment with fresh pineapple and ginger — just be sure to save the candied solids to enjoy later. Of course, you can also add warming spices like star anise, nutmeg, and even peppercorns for a homemade chai masala syrup.
Though it may be tempting to keep this simple and delicious condiment all to yourself, it's also excellent for gifting. Make a big batch and decant it into tiny Mason jars as holiday party favors, add little bottles of it to homemade hot cocoa or cocktail kits, or gift larger bottles to culinary-minded friends and family.