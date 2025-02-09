This Genius Tip Keeps Your Coffee Piping-Hot To The Last Drop

Iced coffee is a refreshing beverage full of robust flavor, while cold coffee, or a cup of Joe that was once hot but has become cold over time is ... not. It has a stale flavor that might give your brain a jolt, but is ultimately pretty disappointing. Mug warmers seem like the obvious solution, but prolonged heating can leave coffee tasting oily and burned. Interestingly, the best way to keep things pipin' hot is to warm your creamer before adding it to your mug.

If you think about it, this hack makes total sense. Adding cold milk or cream to your coffee immediately lowers its temperature, causing it to cool more quickly. Warming your creamer of choice (even non-dairy milks can froth up beautifully) before adding it to your coffee prevents this sudden temperature drop, helping keep your morning brew at a higher temperature for longer. Additionally, this hack keeps your coffee tasting delicious, as you don't need an external heat source to keep your cuppa at the perfect temperature.

There's also some interesting science proving that coffee containing milk or cream of any temperature loses heat more slowly than a typical black Americano. The idea is that the milk lightens the coffee's color, causing it to radiate heat more slowly. The thickness of the creamer also helps insulate your brew by reducing both evaporation and heat loss. Adding warm, steamy milk (which is different than cold foam) enhances these effects, ensuring your morning java stays warm for much longer.