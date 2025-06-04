12 Best Kitchen Linens & Towels At Costco
They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, which is why yours deserves the best treatment. The first step to elevate your cooking space is to stock your fridge full of tasty and wholesome food. Next, you'll want the best pots, pans, and cutlery to maximize the efficiency of cooking and the quality of your meal. But while you might be tempted to splurge on appliances and skimp on the boring stuff like linens and towels, having the right fabrics to eat and clean with upgrades your daily dining experience from average to amazing.
Everybody knows Costco is the place to stock up on bulk bites at an unbeatable value while trying one too many food samples, but the mega-store boasts home essentials as good as its hearty snacks. Sometimes its products are a miss (like these kitchen appliances you should avoid); however, it's hard to go wrong with Costco's towels, tablecloths, mats, and miscellaneous linens that refine your space and the objects inside it.
We rounded up the top kitchen textiles the wholesale club retailer has to offer. The best linens and towels are durable, absorbent, and designed to stay smelling fresh, all while looking good. Considering reviews and ratings that confirmed the style and performance of said products, we made a list of Costco's best linens and towels so you don't have to play trial and error when spending your hard-earned money.
Regular Tablecloth, 2-Piece Set
Have a stylish table you want to show off? You might want to reconsider skipping a tablecloth to flaunt your dining surface because you'll be protecting it from stains and scratches by opting for a linen that will preserve its quality. Besides damage control, you'll make cleaning up faster and easier, especially when a drink is inevitably spilled.
This simple yet effective kitchen staple is one of those classic must-buy items on your first (or next) trip to Costco. Designed for rectangular tables and offered in two sizes and six colors (black, white, tan, red, silver, or cream), the versatile cloth is perfect for parties and gatherings where you need to safeguard your furniture while adding cohesion and elegance to your space. Made of polyester, it's easy to clean and built to last.
It passes the customer vibe check, too. According to reviews, it's just the right thickness, draping effortlessly around tables with no wrinkles even when stored in tight spaces. Longevity is among the top draws of this fabric, and its owners claim it looks as good as day one, no matter how many times you throw it in the washing machine.
KitchenAid Chambray Stripe Kitchen Towels, 8-Piece Set
Cleaning up a mess has never felt more satisfying than with this elegant and understated towel set by KitchenAid. This all-cotton product with a woven stripe design provides lint-free drying and comes with a hang loop. They're so cute you won't want to hide them in your drawer; instead, try this clever space-saving kitchen towel storage hack that will let you flex your latest purchase without cluttering your countertop.
Owners of this KitchenAid set are enthusiastic about both its thickness and durability. The neutral tones of the fluffy terry cloth offer effortless coordination with various kitchen styles. Satisfied customers claim there's no shrinkage after you machine wash them, but some are disappointed that after a few washes, the material starts to get frayed. However, the problem could be more related to the washing machine than the towels, because the overarching sentiment is high.
Eurow Nouvelle Legende Tweed-Woven Vinyl Placemats, 12-Count Set
Eurow's Nouvelle Legende line is known for its upscale rugs, bedding, and kitchen linen products that are as practical as they are posh. Beyond the brand's oven mitts and throw blankets, its tweed-woven vinyl placemats are a crowd favorite thanks to their comfortable size and luxurious look. They're made of polyester, but as reported in reviews, the placemats look and feel like bamboo. Spotted both in homes and high-end restaurants, they offer protection without full table coverage. Consider grabbing the 12-pack, especially for outdoor seating, as the weather-resistant vinyl is resilient and easy to clean. Not to mention, it won't slide around on wet surfaces, so your dinnerware will be safe if an unexpected storm passes.
These sumptuous placements aren't exclusive to Costco. However, they retail at nearly half the price at the wholesale club compared to the original seller. The only downside to shopping at Costco over Eurow is that the former only sells the dining mat in one color as opposed to the ten you'll find on the company website.
Swedish Dishcloth, Set of 12
If you've ever cooked, you might know the challenge of scrubbing out stubborn grease from just about any kitchen surface and tool. But you might not know that a dishcloth, some hands-on grit, and this common pantry item are the best ways to degrease your cabinets and other sticky surfaces. And one of the best dishcloths to do your dirty work with is the Swedish set of 12 from Costco.
Not only are these textiles more stylish than your average rag, but they function on a whole other level, too. This particular 12-pack features playful patterns in earthy tones, including, above all, designs of leaves and flowers that are ideal for the autumn, with a few other prints perfect for all year round. However, the Swedish dishcloth line in itself is a Costco classic and comes in various colors and styles.
There are countless Reddit threads dedicated to these much-adored dishcloths. They fly off the shelves thanks to their versatility in cleaning just about anything, and durability that lasts for weeks (not to mention they're machine-wash friendly). Because the Swedish dishcloth is made of microfiber rather than cotton, it dries faster and can be composted once you're ready to toss it.
Town & Country Living Culinary Classics 8-Piece Kitchen Towel Set
The paradox of wanting a spotless kitchen but needing towels (that are often an eyesore) to clean can be beaten with this plush set created by Town & Country. The brand values style as much as function, and with these absorbent fabrics, you can dry cookware and surfaces in an instant (and look good while doing so). People have trusted Costco since it opened in 1983, and considering that Town & Country has been producing textiles since the 1950s, it's safe to assume they know how to keep a kitchen chic and clean. But you don't have to rely on assumptions alone. A quick look at online reviews will affirm that shoppers are satisfied with the brand's products, especially its kitchen towels.
Among various desirable features, it's hard to conclude if customers love the 100% thick cotton fabric, resistance to wear and tear, premium soakability, or fashionable appeal most. What's universally agreed upon is the exceptional quality at an unrivaled price point. This pack comes in neutral beige patterns, but if your vibe is more regal than rustic, try this blue 8-piece set instead. The only thing that changes is the color — the benefits, fabrics, and high ratings all remain the same.
60-inch Round Tablecloth, 2-Piece Set
Make your tabletop look elegant in two seconds and one toss of the arm with this customer-approved product. Reviewers rave about its timeless look, perfect fit, and, best of all, zero required ironing. With a professional style, this tablecloth is ideal for parties, banquets, and other high-attendance events. Its long brim is useful to hide supplies underneath while preserving a polished appearance on the outside.
The tablecloth is basic, but its textured pleating adds a unique touch that distinguishes it from boring, smooth alternatives. Despite its polyester fabric, this tablecloth is high quality and long-lasting, which justifies the $60 price tag for two pieces. But don't take it from us — over 95% of Costco reviewers gave this clean and streamlined kitchen essential a five-star rating. We can only take the word of the countless happy customers that this round tablecloth is a must-buy.
Turkish Cotton 6-Piece Kitchen Towel Set
Turkish cotton is known for its plush feel thanks to its longer fibers — a luxury enjoyed by royalty as far back as the Ottoman Empire. This set by Costco lives up to the majestic hype, with an opulent texture and ability to soak up lots of liquid. Offered in white, grey, blue, beige, and green, these towels set a fashionable tone in your kitchen.
The popular Turkish cotton towel set gets loads of five-star love for its lofty size and luxurious feel. These towels are super absorbent, extra soft, and widely appreciated for their classy appeal. Some critics shaved a star off for their larger-than-average size, but if you have sizable spills to clean, bigger is better. While they are resistant to wear and tear, you can lengthen the lifespan of your beloved Turkish cotton towel set by avoiding these mistakes that damage your kitchen towels.
Eurow Nouvelle Legende Ribbed Microfiber Bar Towel, 12-Piece Set
Nouvelle Legende's go-to bar towel is designed for commercial-grade cleaning and is equally popular in households, as reflected by stellar reviews. These microfiber cloths are applauded for their absorbency and supple quality. The green stripe, however, created some discord with disappointed buyers who claim that it sticks to surfaces. Various negative comments also highlighted that the product collects lint in the washing machine, despite being built to last.
When push comes to slippery shove, however, these towels have got your back. Nouvelle Legende by Eurow is renowned for its expertly made linens and towels, and there's no better place to buy them than Costco. The wholesale store's unrivaled price, totaling under $10, comes at a fraction of the cost you'll dish out if you throw these in your cart on another website.
Le Jacquard Francais Flatwoven Kitchen Towels, 8-Piece Set
If you're not familiar with Le Jacquard Francais, know that it's an acclaimed high-end brand that's been making home goods, especially bed, bath, and kitchen linens, since 1974. Luckily, thanks to Costco, you can shop for the flat-woven spa-like towels and stock up your fridge all in the same transaction. Online, you have your choice of color and pattern combinations that range from botanicals to herbs, flower fields, and lemons, all with a unique set of vibrant and uplifting tones and prints.
The sumptuous quality of the fabrics is what owners of this towel set love most. Some claim that they aren't from the original brand Le Jacquard Francais itself, but they retail for about the same on both Costco.com and the brand's website. The same patterns can't be found on both sites, but that's normal when being sold by a different retailer. Regardless, most people say that these towels work great, and they love the decorative splash they make in the kitchen.
Eurow Nouvelle Legende Flame-Retardant Oven Mitt, 2-Count
Eurow never disappoints. This time, it delivers another top-rated kitchen linen from its Nouvelle Legende line in the form of a mitt. These mitts come in a pack of two, so you don't need to juggle your casseroles with one hand, and they are commercial grade, so you know they can take the heat. Best of all, they're oversized to offer maximum protection from sizzling dishes fresh out of the oven. Keep in mind that you're not supposed to wash this flame-retardant pair of oven mitts; instead, gently pat them dry with a damp cloth.
Shoppers can't get enough of this bargain product. Reading reviews, the consensus is that these gloves are thick, dexterous, and easy to use, thanks to their size, although some are disillusioned that you can't throw them in the wash. As great as this product is, it's not immune to the hazards of utilizing oven mitts when your hands are wet, so use them with caution after washing up.
Microfiber Kitchen Towels, Pack of 8
Costco's microfiber kitchen towels are somewhat of a legend, and they certainly live up to the hype. Their strong points are that they're lightweight, lint-free, extra soft, durable, and don't streak. This particular pack comes in grey, green, blue, or multi-colored tones, half with solid colors and half with patterns. However, as a perennial store product, you'll find that they're often sold with different designs and at varied price points, like this eight-pack of microfiber towels that costs almost $13 and features earthy green and brown designs only.
Ratings are solid for this evergreen Costco product, regardless of its design. Thanks to their versatility, many owners take these towels out of the kitchen and use them for everything from washing their car to drying off the dog. Once they get old (after about a year), they get downgraded to dusting rags, but are still useful for something.
Turkish Kitchen Towels, Pack of 6
Versatile, absorbent, and high-quality, what is there not to love about Costco's Turkish kitchen towels? The company rolls out variations of cotton Turkish textiles, and these ones come with a waffle weave that makes for lightweight and effortless cleaning. They come in a variety of colors to suit every personal taste and kitchen style, including: dark gray, light gray, white, black, dark blue, light blue, red, yellow, green, and beige.
Turkish cotton kitchen towels are always a hit with customers, and these ones prove no different, with hundreds of five-star reviews. The colors capture customers' attention, but it's the enduring craftsmanship that keeps them loving the item over time. If you buy them and aren't a fan, you can always count on Costco's flexible 100% satisfaction guarantee to get your money back.
Methodology
We kept quality, design, longevity, functionality, and style in mind when assessing the finest linens and towels Costco has to offer. To confirm they worked as well in the real world as they looked on paper (or, in this case, the screen), we analyzed reviews on Costco.com and other retail sites, along with online forums like Reddit.