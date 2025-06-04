12 Best Kitchen Linens & Towels At Costco

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, which is why yours deserves the best treatment. The first step to elevate your cooking space is to stock your fridge full of tasty and wholesome food. Next, you'll want the best pots, pans, and cutlery to maximize the efficiency of cooking and the quality of your meal. But while you might be tempted to splurge on appliances and skimp on the boring stuff like linens and towels, having the right fabrics to eat and clean with upgrades your daily dining experience from average to amazing.

Everybody knows Costco is the place to stock up on bulk bites at an unbeatable value while trying one too many food samples, but the mega-store boasts home essentials as good as its hearty snacks. Sometimes its products are a miss (like these kitchen appliances you should avoid); however, it's hard to go wrong with Costco's towels, tablecloths, mats, and miscellaneous linens that refine your space and the objects inside it.

We rounded up the top kitchen textiles the wholesale club retailer has to offer. The best linens and towels are durable, absorbent, and designed to stay smelling fresh, all while looking good. Considering reviews and ratings that confirmed the style and performance of said products, we made a list of Costco's best linens and towels so you don't have to play trial and error when spending your hard-earned money.