Cleaning Your Kitchen After Cooking Can Be Daunting, But One Easy Tip Helps

Nothing is worse than cooking a delicious dinner, enjoying it, and then realizing that your kitchen is an absolute mess. No one wants to clean up after eating, especially since protein and carbohydrate-rich meals, like Philly cheesesteak sliders, can leave you feeling sleepy thanks to the amino acid tryptophan. Fortunately, you can make the chore easy on yourself by cleaning as you go.

Cleaning while cooking might seem like a handful, but it can actually make things more efficient by helping you maintain a more organized, hygienic workspace. This is especially important if you're making a dish with numerous ingredients that could otherwise clutter your counters and stress you out. By taking the time to keep your kitchen clutter-free, you can more easily multitask and find what you need without having to sift through dirty bowls and discarded packages.

Most importantly, cleaning as you go reduces the chance of cross-contamination, which can spread harmful bacteria to your food. For instance, a common cutting board mistake involves not sanitizing the surface after using it to cut meat. While bacteria can be destroyed by properly cooking meat or seafood, fruits and vegetables aren't as likely to be cooked thoroughly enough to make them safe if they end up contaminated. Thankfully, you can reduce this risk by cleaning your cutting boards and counters as you cook — a super easy habit to form.