12 Delicious Ways To Use Matcha In Baking

In recent years, there has been a noticeable movement toward drinking and using matcha in baking. Whether for its potential health benefits or its unique flavor, matcha has taken center stage in the world of caffeinated beverages and, most importantly, in the dessert scene.

When I operated a bakery, some of my best-selling sweets were the matcha-flavored desserts, such as matcha cheesecake. Initially, I hesitated to include matcha on my menu because I wasn't sure if my demographic would be interested in trying a vibrantly colored green and earthy-flavored dessert, but when the matcha baked goods sold out instantly, I never doubted it again. Matcha has a naturally bitter and grassy taste; however, when it's incorporated with desserts, a subtle sweetness and nuttiness shines through, and it balances the contradicting flavor profiles. The specific taste of the matcha is dependent on the quality and the type of matcha used.

There are two different types of matcha you can most likely find at the supermarket: ceremonial grade and culinary grade. Ceremonial grade is typically used for traditional tea service, although nowadays it's also used in coffee shops for lattes and iced beverages. Culinary grade matcha is specifically made for cooking and baking. It has bolder and less nuanced flavors than ceremonial grade, so it can hold its own against other ingredients. If you only have ceremonial grade on hand, it can easily be substituted; just be sure to only use high-quality matcha whenever you're baking.