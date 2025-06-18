14 Genius Ways To Use Tajín That Go Way Beyond Cocktail Glass Rims

Spicy, savory, and just a touch tangy, Tajín is one of Mexico's most popular store-bought seasonings. Creator Horacio Fernández drew inspiration from his grandmother's chile sauce to create a product with the same flavors, but in powder form. On a trip to El Tajín archaeological site in Veracruz, he learned that "ají" is the Nahuatl word for chile, and he knew that he had the name for his product. The company was launched in 1985, and eight years later, it made its way into the United States market. Today, the company produces a variety of spice mixes and sauces.

Tajín Clásico consists of various types of dried, ground chiles mixed with sea salt and dehydrated lime. Despite its fiery color, it's not over-the-top spicy, as most of the chiles are mild varieties. It has more of an earthy, salty, citrusy taste with just a hint of heat. You may have seen it used to rim cocktail glasses for drinks like margaritas and micheladas. However, that's not the only way to use this versatile seasoning. It can also be added to a wide variety of food and drinks. If you're looking to get more creative with it, here are 14 ways to use Tajín beyond just rimming glasses.