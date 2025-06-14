17 Liquid I.V. Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As anyone who has experienced muscle cramps or an especially bad hangover can tell you, there is no magic cure for dehydration, and while water alone works fine, our bodies need electrolytes to function optimally. Electrolytes are essential minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium that are vital for a wide variety of basic body functions. They're the reason your sweat tastes salty or why you feel a little better following a heavy workout with Gatorade. Our bodies are constantly using, expelling, and replenishing electrolytes to keep everything running smoothly.

For most people, electrolytes are simply replenished through hydrating foods and drinks found in standard, healthy diets. High-endurance athletes with sweat-heavy workouts can require extra replenishment to replace lost electrolytes, which is where Liquid I.V. comes in handy. Meant to replenish electrolytes in a flavorful, on-the-go format, the powdered water enhancer makes even the hardest workout (or most dizzying hangover) a breeze. The only problem? There are over 30 flavors to choose from. I reviewed the most popular flavors, considering the flavor, saltiness, and drinkability, and ranked them in order from worst to best. The truth is there are no bad flavors, but some are worth stocking up on again and again.