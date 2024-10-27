Gluten-Free Pasta Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Gluten-free pasta has come a long way in recent years, evolving from being the purview of fringe hippies to a common staple for those with celiac disease, gluten sensitivities, and anyone looking to reduce their gluten intake. As demand has grown, so has the quality of these products, with many now rivaling traditional wheat pasta in taste and texture.

Traditional Italian pasta is usually made from durum wheat semolina, ground coarsely and mixed with water or eggs into a thin dough. It is then flattened and shaped into myriad pasta shapes, all of which have some meaning and myth behind them. Modern gluten-free pasta, however, is made from a variety of grains and legumes, including brown rice, corn, quinoa, chickpeas, and lentils. It comes in a more limited number of shapes, with spaghetti and penne topping the list of most brands. These pasta alternatives not only mimic wheat pasta, but in some cases, they also aim to offer unique flavors and nutritional benefits. For instance, legume-based pastas often have higher protein and fiber content than their wheat counterparts.

With numerous options available, choosing the right gluten-free pasta can be overwhelming, causing some to just reach for that rice paper instead — that's where our article comes in. With more than 10 years of experience as gluten-free cook, baker and recipe developer for At the Immigrant's Table, I've had my fair share of good and pasta gluten-free pasta. For this article, I've gathered a group of four taste testers of mixed ages who sampled and evaluated nine prominent gluten-free pasta brands, ranking them from worst to best. Our goal is to help you navigate the gluten-free pasta aisle with confidence, ensuring your next pasta dish doesn't turn out as inedible cardboard, or prison mush.