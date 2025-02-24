This High-Protein Pasta Should Be A Part Of Your Next Go-To Meal
For tasty, protein-packed noodles, give chickpea pasta a try. Sure, adding meat will give your noodles a protein boost, like when you add canned salmon to your pasta or make an unforgettable shrimp pasta. For a vegetarian option, chickpea pasta does not disappoint. While the protein content can vary per brand, a 2-ounce serving of chickpea pasta has around 11 to 14 grams of protein. For comparison, this is about twice the amount of protein of regular white or whole grain pasta.
Chickpeas are a type of legume, like lentils, beans, and peas, and are considered a good source of protein, fiber, and other micronutrients. Besides being what hummus is made from, they are often incorporated into salads (like a tasty chorizo chickpea salad with feta), soups, and stews. While regular pasta is made from durum wheat flour, chickpea pasta is made from ground chickpeas (chickpea flour). Although some brands of chickpea pasta use only chickpea flour, others contain additional ingredients, such as pea starch and xanthan gum, a food additive often used in gluten-free baking to improve texture.
In addition to being packed with protein, most brands of chickpea pasta are gluten-free, making them a good alternative to wheat pasta for people who follow a gluten-free diet. Chickpea pasta is also vegan since it's typically made with only plant-based ingredients. However, always check the labels to be sure. Whether you keep it vegan or add meat to your noodles, you can use chickpea pasta to make a super-tasty, high-protein meal.
Ingredients that complement chickpea pasta
Like chickpeas, chickpea pasta has a nutty, earthy flavor that is generally described as mild and not overpowering. Some say the nuttiness can be masked with sauce, while others say certain sauces, such as tomato sauce, can heighten the earthy flavor of the noodles. Like other gluten-free pastas, the texture can be somewhat grainier than regular pasta.
While you can substitute regular pasta with chickpea pasta in practically any dish, it tends to taste best with creamy sauces made with butter or olive oil, bold cheeses, and slightly bitter, earthy vegetables, such as broccoli, mushrooms, cabbage, and arugula. Make a tasty chickpea pasta carbonara with chickpea spaghetti noodles, pancetta, egg yolks, and Romano or Parmesan cheese. For a vegetarian spaghetti carbonara recipe, skip the pancetta and add veggies, such as zucchini or mushrooms.
Why not lean into the flavor of the chickpeas and incorporate them into your chickpea pasta? Make a protein-packed chickpea pasta with canned chickpeas, spinach, and Parmesan or Romano cheese. Cook the ingredients in a refreshing sauce made with olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. For crunchier texture, consider roasting your chickpeas in the oven coated in olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Chickpea noodles come in a variety of pasta types, including spaghetti, cavatappi, rotini, elbows, and penne. If you're ready to test out these tasty pasta dishes, consider trying highly rated brands Banza Pasta from Chickpeas and Barilla Chickpea Pasta.