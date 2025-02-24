This High-Protein Pasta Should Be A Part Of Your Next Go-To Meal

For tasty, protein-packed noodles, give chickpea pasta a try. Sure, adding meat will give your noodles a protein boost, like when you add canned salmon to your pasta or make an unforgettable shrimp pasta. For a vegetarian option, chickpea pasta does not disappoint. While the protein content can vary per brand, a 2-ounce serving of chickpea pasta has around 11 to 14 grams of protein. For comparison, this is about twice the amount of protein of regular white or whole grain pasta.

Chickpeas are a type of legume, like lentils, beans, and peas, and are considered a good source of protein, fiber, and other micronutrients. Besides being what hummus is made from, they are often incorporated into salads (like a tasty chorizo chickpea salad with feta), soups, and stews. While regular pasta is made from durum wheat flour, chickpea pasta is made from ground chickpeas (chickpea flour). Although some brands of chickpea pasta use only chickpea flour, others contain additional ingredients, such as pea starch and xanthan gum, a food additive often used in gluten-free baking to improve texture.

In addition to being packed with protein, most brands of chickpea pasta are gluten-free, making them a good alternative to wheat pasta for people who follow a gluten-free diet. Chickpea pasta is also vegan since it's typically made with only plant-based ingredients. However, always check the labels to be sure. Whether you keep it vegan or add meat to your noodles, you can use chickpea pasta to make a super-tasty, high-protein meal.