Can You Eat Store-Bought Sushi The Next Day?

Sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, is a satisfying way to get plenty of protein in your diet. It's usually made by rolling raw fish in rice and seaweed, but these days, it has evolved to include everything from fried seafood to vegetables and chicken. If you're in a rush, you might stop into your local grocery store and pick up a roll from the sushi counter. Grocery store sushi is as safe to eat as restaurant sushi, but if you don't finish it all, can you eat it the next day? The answer is generally yes, as long as it's stored properly.

Raw fish is not among the items you should reconsider ordering from a sushi restaurant, but you always accept a risk of foodborne illness when consuming it. However, the longer that sushi sits around, the higher the risk of it making you sick. For that reason, if you don't finish your sushi as soon as you open it, make sure to refrigerate it within two hours. If it's on the counter for more than two hours, it should be tossed, but if it's consistently refrigerated, it will be fine to eat the next day, regardless of whether it's raw or cooked. To properly store sushi, make sure it's wrapped tightly. Plastic wrap or aluminum foil will work, as well as an airtight container. Keep it in the refrigerator unless you're consuming it.