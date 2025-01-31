What To Look For When Buying Sushi Grade Fish

Biting into a firm, succulent piece of sushi or sashimi (yes, there is a difference between the two) and enjoying the crisp, almost sweet snap of a perfect morsel of tuna or mackerel is one of life's simple pleasures. When you're ordering sushi made by someone else, in a restaurant or grocery store, you generally trust them to use the best possible fish they can. But what if you're making rolls yourself? Do you know what it is you're looking for as you sort through packets of salmon or yellowfin fillets? Chowhound reached out to Robert DiGregorio, director of seafood quality at New York's Fulton Fish Market, for some tips on what to look for and what to avoid when buying sushi grade fish.

DiGregorio has been working as the iconic fish market's esteemed seafood quality expert for over a decade and has been working in some capacity with fish since 1972. Accordingly, he is familiar with all things piscine. In general, he notes that the same elements you'd look for when shopping for almost any fresh or fresh-frozen fish come into play when shopping for sushi and sashimi. The key points are firm flesh, bright or clear colors, and a fresh, subtle ocean smell (most fish doesn't smell all that fishy, until it's been sitting around too long). In fact, while some shops sell specific fillets designed to be easily sliced into sushi or sashimi, any fresh ocean-going fish — whole or filleted — is essentially "sushi grade."