15 Myths About Aldi That Simply Aren't True

From the first time we walked into Aldi, we knew we were hooked. College students on a budget, busy families looking for kid-approved foods that don't break the bank. Anyone who is simply overwhelmed by a massive grocery store like Walmart can appreciate everything that Aldi has to offer. Granted, the experience of visiting an Aldi is very different than that of another grocery store, be it Walmart, Kroger, or Albertsons — there are some things that new shoppers need to mentally prepare themselves for before stopping in for the first time.

From "paying" for a shopping cart to thinking that its ground beef contains horse meat, there are numerous myths that need to be dispelled about this popular grocery store. As self-proclaimed super fans, we took it upon ourselves to read up on the FAQs, do the research, and offer a comprehensive guide that all future (and current) Aldi shoppers need to reference.