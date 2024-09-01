Can You Buy Alcohol At Aldi?

Known for low prices and quality products, Aldi is an international grocery chain with European roots. In the United States, the store is also beloved for its imported goods and in-house brands, as well as for being a bit of an oddity due to the way the company differs from other grocery store chains. Regardless of location, Aldi stores seem to have something for everyone, and all at a very good price.

Advertisement

Despite having so many decades of success, customers still repeatedly ask the same question: Does Aldi sell alcohol? The simple answer is yes, Aldi does carry alcoholic products, especially beer and wine. The more complicated answer is yes, depending on the laws in certain places.

At European Aldi stores, alcohol (including hard liquor) is pretty easy to find and buy. Finding alcohol at Aldi only becomes complicated in the United States. Based on certain locations in the United States, some Aldi stores will sell alcohol while others will not, because of certain state laws.