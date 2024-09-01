The Highest Awarded Wines You Can Buy At Aldi

Currently, Aldi has four award-winning wines that scored 90 points or higher, thus winning a gold medal. 3 Rein Red Blend is the wine with the highest score, winning a total of 92 points from the Beverage Testing Institute. This wine also won Best New Product for Red Wine from USA under $25 in a customer survey, as well as Newsweek's Best New Product 2024 as voted by consumers. It's not only the highest scoring, but it also has the most awards out of all the wines Aldi currently carries. It comes from the Columbia Valley wine region in Washington state and is described as a perfect pairing for pasta. Another great thing about this wine is that it is one of the types of wines that will work well with fish due its lower tannin count.

The other three gold medal wines at Aldi share a score of 90 points from the Beverage Testing Institute. One is another red: Evanta Malbec. This bottle hails from Argentina and is said to be medium-bodied with a dark, fruity flavor. It would likely pair particularly well with red meat, such as steak.

Only one white wine at Aldi currently has a score of 90 points: Elementalist Pino Grigio. This bottle comes from California and is a fruity and floral blend that would pair well with spicy food due to its lower alcohol content. Last but not least, Aldi also has an award-winning specialty wine called Oh Me, Oh My! Mimosa. Essentially, this is a dry white wine that has already been bottled with fresh orange juice — the supermarket clearly has highly-ranked wines for all tastes.

