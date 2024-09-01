The Highest Awarded Wines You Can Buy At Aldi
With more than 100 years in business and over 2,300 stores in the United States alone, the German-founded grocery retailer Aldi has had a long and successful journey with seemingly no end in sight. Customers especially enjoy the great selection of products, low prices, and friendly service when visiting Aldi stores. When it comes to the chain's wine selection, Aldi has plenty of great choices.
Not only does Aldi have tons of wines in stock, but has also been known to carry award-winning bottles. Aldi has sold numerous award-winning wines from around the world, many of which have won silver medals. However, there have been gold medal winners in the company's roster, like the 2014 vintage of William Wright Vintner's Reserve Pinot Noir. Unfortunately, this wine has since become rather difficult to find, but Aldi still carries several other gold medal wines, including one white wine, two red wines, and one specialty wine.
The highest-scoring wine that Aldi lists online is 3 Rein's Red Blend, but the company website boasts awarded wines in all categories, including red, white, rosé, specialty, and more. Many of these wines are silver award-winning, with point scores in the high 80s.
Aldi's highly awarded wines
Currently, Aldi has four award-winning wines that scored 90 points or higher, thus winning a gold medal. 3 Rein Red Blend is the wine with the highest score, winning a total of 92 points from the Beverage Testing Institute. This wine also won Best New Product for Red Wine from USA under $25 in a customer survey, as well as Newsweek's Best New Product 2024 as voted by consumers. It's not only the highest scoring, but it also has the most awards out of all the wines Aldi currently carries. It comes from the Columbia Valley wine region in Washington state and is described as a perfect pairing for pasta. Another great thing about this wine is that it is one of the types of wines that will work well with fish due its lower tannin count.
The other three gold medal wines at Aldi share a score of 90 points from the Beverage Testing Institute. One is another red: Evanta Malbec. This bottle hails from Argentina and is said to be medium-bodied with a dark, fruity flavor. It would likely pair particularly well with red meat, such as steak.
Only one white wine at Aldi currently has a score of 90 points: Elementalist Pino Grigio. This bottle comes from California and is a fruity and floral blend that would pair well with spicy food due to its lower alcohol content. Last but not least, Aldi also has an award-winning specialty wine called Oh Me, Oh My! Mimosa. Essentially, this is a dry white wine that has already been bottled with fresh orange juice — the supermarket clearly has highly-ranked wines for all tastes.