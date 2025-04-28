Aldi Might Have One Of The Best Grocery Store Return Policies We've Seen
Few grocery stores can boast a duo of unbeatable prices and quality the way Aldi does. Known as the cheapest grocery store in America on average, Aldi offers a wide range of top-notch products that are comparable to name-brand items, save for the fact that they're sold at considerably lower prices. But if those cost-effective price tags weren't enough for you, Aldi also has an unmatched return policy.
There are a handful of essential facts to know before your first trip to Aldi, and perhaps the most important thing customers should familiarize themselves with is the company's Twice as Nice Guarantee. This policy states that should a person be unsatisfied with the quality of an item, the product will be replaced and their money will be refunded so long as the item is returned in its original packaging. If any customer is unable to present the receipt at the time of the return, they'll instead be given an Aldi credit gift card with an equivalent amount of money loaded onto it as the item's cost. It's a win-win either way.
Caveats to Aldi's return policy
The Twice as Nice Guarantee applies to almost everything at Aldi, except for a few categories. That would include non-food items, such as electronics or decorations, that the store sells. Name-brand items are also excluded from the policy. It's not often you'll come by national brands at an Aldi anyway, but the German-based chain does occasionally sell items like Coke or Pringles, which are not eligible.
Lastly, any purchases being returned for non-quality reasons are not covered by the Twice as Nice Guarantee. For example, if you simply bought too many of Aldi's best chocolate bars and there's nothing wrong with them, they would not qualify under that special return policy. However, items that fall within any of these ineligible categories can still be brought in for either a return or replacement — they just won't receive the Twice as Nice Guarantee that replaces the product and gives you your money back. Alcohol also falls within a gray area — whether it can be returned or refunded varies depending on the location.