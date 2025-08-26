The Aldi Shopping Myth You Need To Stop Believing

If you're an Aldi shopper, there's likely a ton of reasons why you love getting your groceries at the German grocery chain that's found a serious fan base since it was introduced to the U.S. in 1976. With Aldi's seriously low prices, the chain is known for being the cheapest grocery store in the United States. But if you think that you can only get generic, store-brand foods at Aldi, you're missing out.

Many people believe that Aldi's prices are so low because it only stocks store-brand items. But there are actually a ton of name-brand options at Aldi, making it easier for you to get the brands that your family loves and save money — without having to make trips to multiple grocery stores. While the items available at Aldi change from time to time based on pricing, availability, and customer demand, you'll often be able to find name brands like Frito Lay, Cheez-It, Doritos, Post, General Mills, Dannon, Chobani, Kellogg's, and more. Availability can vary by store, so you'll need to check out the offerings at your local Aldi if you're looking to stock up on brand-name products during your next trip.