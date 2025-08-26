The Aldi Shopping Myth You Need To Stop Believing
If you're an Aldi shopper, there's likely a ton of reasons why you love getting your groceries at the German grocery chain that's found a serious fan base since it was introduced to the U.S. in 1976. With Aldi's seriously low prices, the chain is known for being the cheapest grocery store in the United States. But if you think that you can only get generic, store-brand foods at Aldi, you're missing out.
Many people believe that Aldi's prices are so low because it only stocks store-brand items. But there are actually a ton of name-brand options at Aldi, making it easier for you to get the brands that your family loves and save money — without having to make trips to multiple grocery stores. While the items available at Aldi change from time to time based on pricing, availability, and customer demand, you'll often be able to find name brands like Frito Lay, Cheez-It, Doritos, Post, General Mills, Dannon, Chobani, Kellogg's, and more. Availability can vary by store, so you'll need to check out the offerings at your local Aldi if you're looking to stock up on brand-name products during your next trip.
Pairing name-brand deals with store-brand favorites at Aldi
Having both name-brand and super-cost-effective store brand foods available in the same store can help you both enjoy your favorite products and try less-expensive options. For example, chips are often cheap, but name-brand dips are more expensive, so try picking up a bag of Doritos at Aldi and pairing it with one of the beloved dips found in the refrigerated section (if it's your first trip to Aldi, you'll definitely want to spend some time checking out the hummus, guacamole, and cream-cheese-based dips selection).
You can also pick up name-brand cereal and pair it with store-brand bacon, eggs, and toasty bread (the sliced brioche is particularly fantastic) for a well-rounded breakfast. That being said, it's important to remember that Aldi's store offerings change frequently. If you have some flexibility when it comes to meal planning, exploring the store and looking for name-brand favorites while staying open to store-brand new finds (and, let's be real, spending at least a few minutes in the aisle of shame) can open your eyes to new products that might become mainstays in your fridge or pantry.