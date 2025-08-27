9 Aldi Dips You Should Always Buy, And 8 You Should Avoid

Aldi can't hide behind bad hummus with copious amounts of toppings. I warily eyed the claims that this container was made "now with more topping," like a cheesy '90s advertisement. The center is indeed filled with a ton of garlic bits, though I don't really get the impression that this garlic was "roasted" (or just not well-roasted, at least). It didn't have the sweetness and subtle caramel flavor that I've come to expect with the roasted allium. It just tastes like Aldi scooped a whole lot of jarred or tubed minced garlic paste into the center.

What's nice about this dip is that the garlic flavor infused into the surrounding hummus rather than just staying in the center. But the hummus itself was lacking. As was the case with the Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, its consistency was far too thick and almost mealy. The best hummus I've ever had has been silky smooth and makes you wonder if it has dairy in it; this one was far too thick and mashed potato-like to be passable. If you served it to me on a dip table, I might go for a bite, but I'm not going to go out of my way to buy it.