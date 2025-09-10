7 Aldi Alcohol Options You Should Avoid Buying, According To Reviews

Aldi seems to be everyone's favorite grocery chain right now, and for good reason. Its prices are super reasonable, it has great name-brand items, and many of its in-house brands get great reviews from customers. It is also probably the most viral grocery store in the world right now, especially on TikTok. And, if you've ever done a price comparison with a big-name grocery chain like Publix or Whole Foods, you know firsthand that Aldi beats them on cost every time. In today's world, budgeting means everything, and younger generations are especially looking for ways to cut costs. That's why Aldi hauls are so incredibly popular on TikTok, and why more and more of them are popping up across the country.

For the alcohol lovers out there, however, you might want to steer clear of Aldi if you're looking for quality booze. That's not to say that all of it is bad, but sometimes the quality does match the price, and Aldi's many in-house beverages are proof of that. If you're not big on drinks, you may not care quite as much about the quality of a cheap bottle of wine or a six pack of beer. But many passionate drinkers out there want quality and reasonable prices, and Aldi doesn't always quite seem to be the place to go if you're looking for that kind of balance.

Reviews across social media of numerous Aldi brands prove just how hit-or-miss the chain can be in this department. From poor taste to intolerable mouthfeel, avid drinkers pull no punches when it comes to just how bad some of these Aldi drinks can be. Here are seven Aldi alcoholic beverages you should steer clear of the next time you're looking for a cheap drink.