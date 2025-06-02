The Definitive Ranking Of Aldi Potato Chips

I loved Aldi before it was cool — a fact I am quite proud of. Over the years, it's been my go-to store for nearly everything, from chocolate bars and ice cream to, most importantly, potato chips — the reason we're gathered here today. For a store that only carries about 1,400 products at any given time, Aldi boasts an impressive selection of potato chip flavors. Nearly all of them fall under Aldi's in-house snack foods brand, Clancy's, which covers the gamut: regular, kettle-cooked, ridged, and baked chip varieties. In short, potato chip lovers (like myself) will have no shortage of options to choose from.

But as we all know, just because you have options at the grocery store doesn't mean that all of them are actually worth adding to your cart. In order to decide which Clancy's-branded potato chips are truly the best, I taste-tested as many varieties as I could find — including both regular and limited-edition chips — and ranked them from worst to best. As I snacked my way through the chip aisle, I evaluated each bag on its flavor, texture, and overall enjoyability.