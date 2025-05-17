14 Aldi Dupes That Taste Just Like The Real Thing

For those in the know, Aldi is the go-to spot to snag budget-friendly deals and one-of-a-kind food and snack items (not to mention the random things that you didn't know you needed all in the infamous Aldi Aisle of Shame). But if it's your first trip to Aldi, you might be wondering why you've never heard of so many of the brands that you see on the shelves.

The answer is simple: Aldi carries mostly store-brand items, which is one way that it's able to keep costs down for consumers. But a lot of the affordable store-brand options at Aldi are just as good (or better) than their name brand counterparts.

You can find dupes for everything from cosmetics to kitchen products, but for the purposes of this list, we stuck with groceries only. We scoured the aisles and tried to figure out which pricier name-brand food items could be swapped out without sacrificing quality. We tried a selection of snacks, breads, sauces, and other pantry staples to see how they compared to the name brands. Ultimately, we found that the 14 following Aldi dupes were about as close to the more expensive versions as you can get.