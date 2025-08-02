10 Aldi Baked Goods You're Better Off Avoiding

If there was such a thing as an Aldi superfan, my name would be written under its definition. I have been a big supporter of the brand since the beginning, and it's where I do most of my shopping. Many of its products are comparable to what you'd find in other stores, but the prices are low, and it's a less overwhelming shopping experience than walking into a massive Walmart Supercenter and getting lost in the aisles for what seems like hours.

Despite its small size, Aldi offers an impressive selection of options in its bakery section, including a variety of baked goods and breads. Many of these products are triumphs and deserve a spot on your grocery list; others may look tasty, but are anything but. In order to give you a short list of what to avoid adding to your Aldi cart, I considered my years of experience as a professional food reviewer to curate this list of the worst Aldi baked goods I've ever had. Every single item on this list was tried within the last year and lacks the proper consistency, flavor, and/or palatability compared to similar offerings from other grocery brands. Now grab your quarters and reusable bags, dear reader, because we're going on a grocery adventure!