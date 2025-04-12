Do Any Aldi Locations Have An In-House Bakery?

It may be of no surprise that the history of grocery stores offering an in-store bakery can be traced back to the early 20th century. Traditionally, services like bakeries and butcher shops were separate operations from the general grocery stores, albeit conveniently close-by ones. Then, when Kroger opened the first on-premises bakery in 1901, a trend began for competitors to offer the same service for their patrons. Today, even some of the most cost-effective grocery stores like Walmart feature a showcase of well-priced, premade items, as well as customizable baked goods. Seeing as Aldi has earned the title of America's most affordable grocer, it raises the question of whether the chain offers that same service for its customers.

To answer the question, the popular grocery store did at one time. In 2018, Aldi experimented with rolling out in-store Bake Shops at select locations. While official information on the locations may be scarce, a Reddit thread compiled an unofficial list of every Aldi location that included an on-site bakery. At the time, there were 18 Aldi stores with a dedicated bakery across Illinois, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Maryland. Unfortunately, there isn't any sign that they're still in operation. However, the supermarket's patrons can still find many of the same bakery items offered at any grocery store.