Aldi grocery stores are known for providing patrons with affordable products. One of the ways it's done this is by creating white label brands through third-party suppliers that provide product dupes that taste just like the real thing. Although it isn't the only grocery store to do this, supplier partnerships are certainly how Aldi offers its customers bakery items without an in-store bakery, provides a store-brand offering for one of the best instant coffees to make smooth and refreshing iced coffee, and offers inexpensive fresh fruits and vegetables year-round. Especially as consumers are becoming more aware of where their produce comes from, this raises the question of where Aldi sources its fruits and vegetables.

Unfortunately, when it comes to pinpointing exactly where Aldi's produce comes from, there's no specific source given. However, what can be confirmed is that the German-based grocery chain teams up with farmers throughout the United States and international suppliers for its inventory. This includes local farms to enable each location to provide fresh, seasonal items throughout the year. Additionally, each of its suppliers is held to strict standards for soil quality, irrigation, and harvesting methods. Once its produce is distributed to consumers, Aldi utilizes impressive in-store ripening techniques such as regulating the location's temperature and humidity and monitoring to ensure its produce is at peak ripeness for each shopper. Aldi also require regular audits from its suppliers to ensure the chain's commitment to high sustainability and safety efforts.