3-Ingredient Halloween-Worthy Mummy Hot Dogs Recipe

You'll need just three key ingredients to prepare these mummy hot dogs, with a couple of extras for additional flair, if desired. The first necessary item is puff pastry. Store-bought is ideal for this purpose (it's quick and easy to use) but if you prefer to make your own, we won't stop you. If working with the frozen stuff, thaw before using so it won't crack or tear while you're working with it.

The next ingredient is hot dogs, whether you prefer beef franks, pork hot dogs, or plant-based versions. This recipe makes eight standard hot dogs, but you can also cut them into smaller pieces for a bite-sized option. The final ingredient is candy eyes to give the mummies their signature look. We opted for a variety pack for a whimsical touch, but any candy eyes you come across will work nicely, whether white or a colorful mix.

To help the puff pastry brown evenly, you can also grab an egg for a quick egg wash. For serving, we recommend classic ketchup and mustard, and we'll walk you through the steps to (optionally) make a spooky spiderweb design with the sauces.