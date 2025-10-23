3-Ingredient Halloween-Worthy Mummy Hot Dogs Recipe
Pigs in a blanket are always a party favorite. Give them a Halloween twist — mummy hot dogs wrapped in golden, flaky puff pastry, topped with candy eyes and served with a fun, festive dipping sauce — and you've got a snack that's as cute as it is delicious. Perfect for Halloween parties, family gatherings, or even a cozy weekend treat for the whole family, these three-ingredient Halloween-worthy mummy hot dogs from recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse are perfectly festive without going overboard.
As Rosenhouse tells us, "There's nothing better than a holiday-themed snack you can throw together with just a few key ingredients and almost no prep time. This recipe is definitely one to keep in your back pocket and remake year after year." Whether you're serving kids, grown-ups, or anyone in between, these mummy hot dogs are guaranteed to be a hit. Bonus tip: one package of puff pastry is enough to double up the recipe, so everyone can gobble up their fill before the mummies disappear.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient Halloween-worthy mummy hot dogs
You'll need just three key ingredients to prepare these mummy hot dogs, with a couple of extras for additional flair, if desired. The first necessary item is puff pastry. Store-bought is ideal for this purpose (it's quick and easy to use) but if you prefer to make your own, we won't stop you. If working with the frozen stuff, thaw before using so it won't crack or tear while you're working with it.
The next ingredient is hot dogs, whether you prefer beef franks, pork hot dogs, or plant-based versions. This recipe makes eight standard hot dogs, but you can also cut them into smaller pieces for a bite-sized option. The final ingredient is candy eyes to give the mummies their signature look. We opted for a variety pack for a whimsical touch, but any candy eyes you come across will work nicely, whether white or a colorful mix.
To help the puff pastry brown evenly, you can also grab an egg for a quick egg wash. For serving, we recommend classic ketchup and mustard, and we'll walk you through the steps to (optionally) make a spooky spiderweb design with the sauces.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F
Step 2: Line a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Lay out a sheet of puff pastry
Place one sheet of puff pastry on a cutting board.
Step 4: Roll the pastry out
Roll out the puff pastry sheet to increase the size slightly, to about a 11x17-inch rectangle.
Step 5: Cut strips out of the pastry
Cut 1-centimeter strips of puff pastry lengthwise using a sharp knife or pizza wheel.
Step 6: Wrap the hot dogs to look like mummies
Wrap two strips of pastry around each hot dog to create a mummy design.
Step 7: Transfer the mummified hot dogs to the baking sheet
Place wrapped hot dogs onto the lined baking sheet.
Step 8: Brush the mummies with egg wash
Optionally, brush the puff pastry on each hot dog with egg wash.
Step 9: Bake the hot dog mummies
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the puff pastry is golden brown.
Step 10: Prepare the dipping sauce if desired
In the meantime, prepare the optional dipping sauce. Transfer mustard to a piping bag and pipe a swirl into a bowl of ketchup. Use a small paring knife to pull lines from the center to create a spiderweb design.
Step 11: Press the candy eyes onto the mummies
Press candy eyes onto the hot dog mummies while they are hot (use mustard or ketchup as glue if needed).
Step 12: Serve the Halloween-worthy mummy hot dogs
Serve the mummy hot dogs immediately with prepared dipping sauce or sauce of choice.
What to serve with 3-ingredient Halloween-worthy mummy hot dogs
Ingredients
- ½ (17.3-ounce) package puff pastry, thawed
- 8 skinless beef hot dogs
- 16 candy eyes
Optional Ingredients
- 1 egg, beaten
- Ketchup and mustard, for dipping
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Place one sheet of puff pastry on a cutting board.
- Roll out the puff pastry sheet to increase the size slightly, to about a 11x17-inch rectangle.
- Cut 1-centimeter strips of puff pastry lengthwise using a sharp knife or pizza wheel.
- Wrap two strips of pastry around each hot dog to create a mummy design.
- Place wrapped hot dogs onto the lined baking sheet.
- Optionally, brush the puff pastry on each hot dog with egg wash.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the puff pastry is golden brown.
- In the meantime, prepare the optional dipping sauce. Transfer mustard to a piping bag and pipe a swirl into a bowl of ketchup. Use a small paring knife to pull lines from the center to create a spiderweb design.
- Press candy eyes onto the hot dog mummies while they are hot (use mustard or ketchup as glue if needed).
- Serve the mummy hot dogs immediately with prepared dipping sauce or sauce of choice.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|416
|Total Fat
|31.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0
|Cholesterol
|40.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.6 g
|Total Sugars
|11.1 g
|Sodium
|645.3 mg
|Protein
|8.4 g
How far in advance can I prepare these mummy hot dogs?
Though you don't need a whole lot of time to prepare these mummy hot dogs, an added bonus to this recipe is that you can make the mummies in advance — perfect for when you're looking to get ahead of your party prep. To make them ahead, simply assemble the mummies as directed, wrapping the hot dogs with strips of puff pastry. Once assembled, you can transfer them to an airtight container, or arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet and wrap gently with plastic wrap. Store them in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before baking. Before you're ready to serve, preheat the oven as directed, brush the mummies with egg wash if desired, and bake until golden. Add the candy eyes and serve hot.
The dipping sauce is best prepared right when you're ready to serve, so as to retain that cute spiderweb design. If you're in a crunch for time, you can very easily just serve the mummies with ketchup and mustard sans spiderweb.
How can I switch up this hot dog mummy recipe?
If you're looking to change up this recipe to suit your preferences or what you have on hand, there are plenty of options. The first is to swap the puff pastry for crescent roll dough, pizza dough, or gluten-free puff pastry as preferred. Note that the crescent roll dough won't bake up as crisp as puff pastry, but it will be buttery and delicious. You can also change up the hot dogs, opting for cocktail sausages for mini mummies, cheese-stuffed hot dogs for a gooey touch, or turkey, chicken, or plant-based hot dogs as desired.
You can also play with the final presentation of the mummies, adding candy eyes to some, and brushing others with garlic or herbed butter after baking, or sprinkling with everything bagel seasoning or Parmesan before baking for a flavorful touch. Serve with honey mustard, a hot cheese dipping sauce, or any other dipping sauces you love.