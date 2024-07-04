Irresistible Nacho Cheese Sauce Comes Down To One Special Ingredient

There is a hint of nostalgia that comes with the classic, melty nacho cheese sauce you might find somewhere like a baseball stadium or movie theater. It always has just the right amount of spice, an extra smooth consistency, and that sunset yellow color that, despite not knowing exactly why it looked and tasted the way it did, you never questioned. But if you're in search of something special to give your homemade nacho cheese sauce a perfect balance of richness and heat without being over-the-top spicy, it comes down to just one ingredient: jalapeño juice.

Jalapeños are a great way to add heat to any recipe. Ranging between 2,500 and 8,000 on the Scoville scale, they're spicy enough to bring a bit of a kick but not quite as hot as something like a habanero, which those with a lower spice tolerance might find overwhelming. Plus, they can be eaten pickled or raw, but it's the liquid from those canned pickled jalapeños that you're going to want to incorporate into your perfect nacho cheese sauce.