Our 3-Ingredient BBQ Sauce Is Perfect For Pulled Pork
You may have thought you grabbed a bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce from the supermarket, only to get home and realize you're completely out. Don't panic — there's no need to run back to the store. With just three simple ingredients, you can craft a crave-worthy BBQ sauce at home in minutes. It's quick, affordable, and most importantly, packed with flavor — each ingredient adds its own multi-layered flavor to the sauce, so you get the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, smoky, and umami tastes.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "You'd never know this BBQ sauce is made with just three ingredients. Simmering helps caramelize the mixture, adding depth and complexity that takes this simple sauce to the next level." While the process of making it is straightforward, the results are surprisingly layered.
This sauce is endlessly versatile. Toss it with pulled pork for an ideal pairing, brush it over grilled chicken for a sweet and smoky glaze, or serve as a dipping sauce for veggies, fries, or nuggets. However you use it, this three-ingredient sauce is definitely a go-to for busy weeknights or anytime a craving strikes.
Gather the ingredients for 3-ingredient BBQ sauce
With the challenge of creating a three-ingredient BBQ sauce comes the need to choose ingredients that can each build multiple layers of flavor. These three ingredients do a great job of creating a sauce that's bold, complex, and balanced.
The base of the sauce is ketchup. It provides a velvety texture and natural balance of sweetness and acidity thanks to pureed tomatoes. From there, dark brown sugar boosts the sweetness and adds a subtle smokiness from molasses, mimicking the complexity of a slow-cooked sauce. Worcestershire sauce rounds things out, adding a savory depth and umami that keeps the flavor from becoming too sweet.
While it's added to taste, kosher salt enhances the flavor of the sauce and ties together the sweet, tangy, and savory flavors. The result is a sauce that tastes rich and complex, with just minutes of prep time.
Step 1: Combine ingredients
In a small saucepan, stir to combine the ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce.
Step 2: Simmer the sauce
Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring often, and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until the sauce slightly darkens in color.
Step 3: Cool
Set aside to cool slightly.
Step 4: Store or stir into pork
Store the sauce in a lidded jar in the refrigerator or stir it into your favorite pulled pork recipe.
Step 5: Serve
Serve.
How can I serve this BBQ sauce?
3-Ingredient BBQ Sauce Recipe
With just three simple ingredients, you can craft a crave-worthy BBQ sauce at home in minutes: It's quick, affordable, and packed with flavor.
Ingredients
- ½ cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- (Kosher salt, to taste)
Optional Ingredients
- Pulled Pork, to serve
- Buns, to serve
- Coleslaw, to serve
Directions
- In a small saucepan, stir to combine the ketchup, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce.
- Bring to a simmer over low heat, stirring often, and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until the sauce slightly darkens in color.
- Set aside to cool slightly.
- Store the sauce in a lidded jar in the refrigerator or stir it into your favorite pulled pork recipe.
- Serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|61
|Total Fat
|0.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.1 g
|Total Sugars
|13.7 g
|Sodium
|356.9 mg
|Protein
|0.3 g
How long does homemade BBQ sauce last?
If you're looking to bulk up the quantity of this sauce to keep it on hand for longer, you'll be happy to know that it holds up well in the fridge. Cool the prepared sauce completely, then transfer it to a lidded jar or airtight container to keep it as fresh as possible. If you store the sauce tightly sealed, it should last about two weeks in the refrigerator. While it is possible to prepare a large batch in advance, if you know you'll only be using a small amount at a time, it's quick enough to make it fresh anytime you need it.
For longer storage, you can freeze small portions in an ice cube tray, then pop out the cubes and transfer them to a freezer-safe airtight container or zip-top bag for up to three months. Add a cube right into your dishes or thaw before using.
Make sure to check for signs of spoilage before using stored BBQ sauce. If there's an off smell or discoloration, visible mold, or extreme separation, it's best to discard — after all, with this recipe, you can have a fresh batch in minutes.
What else can I add to this BBQ sauce?
While you're whipping up this three-ingredient sauce, feel free to get creative and add in other items you may have on hand for a boost in depth and complexity. Aromatic seasonings like garlic powder, onion powder, or cumin can bring an earthy, savory depth, while paprika, smoked paprika, or chili powder add warmth and a subtle smokiness. If you're looking for more heat, stir in chipotle peppers in adobo, a pinch of cayenne pepper, or a splash of your favorite hot sauce for an extra kick.
For a sharper, tangier bite, apple cider vinegar or a spoonful of mustard (yellow, Dijon, or even whole grain) can sharpen the flavor and cut through the sweetness. And for that signature BBQ pit flavor, a splash of liquid smoke or bourbon can help you achieve that pro-level result.
If you're looking for a fruit-forward flavor profile, peach preserves, pineapple juice, or even cherry jam would add a bright, sweet contrast. Don't be afraid to taste and adjust along the way to create your ultimate sauce.