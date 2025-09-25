Our 3-Ingredient BBQ Sauce Is Perfect For Pulled Pork

You may have thought you grabbed a bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce from the supermarket, only to get home and realize you're completely out. Don't panic — there's no need to run back to the store. With just three simple ingredients, you can craft a crave-worthy BBQ sauce at home in minutes. It's quick, affordable, and most importantly, packed with flavor — each ingredient adds its own multi-layered flavor to the sauce, so you get the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, smoky, and umami tastes.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "You'd never know this BBQ sauce is made with just three ingredients. Simmering helps caramelize the mixture, adding depth and complexity that takes this simple sauce to the next level." While the process of making it is straightforward, the results are surprisingly layered.

This sauce is endlessly versatile. Toss it with pulled pork for an ideal pairing, brush it over grilled chicken for a sweet and smoky glaze, or serve as a dipping sauce for veggies, fries, or nuggets. However you use it, this three-ingredient sauce is definitely a go-to for busy weeknights or anytime a craving strikes.