Dirt Patch Halloween Brownies Recipe

By Julie Kinnaird and Chowhound Staff
Halloween is the ultimate occasion for bringing out treats full of whimsy and maybe just a touch of scary and gross. These dirt patch Halloween brownies — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — strike just the right balance of delight and disgust, and are sure to please the most ghoulish guests. The delight part comes in the form of dark chocolate chunk brownies covered in rich, velvety chocolate ganache and coated in crunchy cookie crumbs. The disgust part comes into play by way of frighteningly realistic raspberry gelatin cream worms, which sit atop your brownie creation as if they just crawled out of the earth. (The good news is that the worms are actually a form of delight, too, since they taste much better than they look.)

The brownies are a one-bowl recipe, which are quick to mix and out of the oven in just over 20 minutes. The ganache icing is a breeze to prepare, giving you plenty of time for creating the worms. Although they are a bit time-consuming from mixing to set-up to unmolding, these gelatin treats are a perfect homage to Halloween. As creepy as it looks, this dessert is so tasty and sophisticated that it will be gobbled up with just crumbs to spare!

Gather the dirt patch Halloween brownies ingredients

To make the gelatin cream worms for this recipe, you will need two packages of raspberry jello, one package of unflavored gelatin, fresh heavy whipping cream, and a few drops of green food coloring to adjust the red to a more realistic "worm" color. Red and green are complimentary colors on the color wheel, so Kinnaird says that when just a bit of cool green is added to the vibrant red jello color, the result is a reddish-brown, very similar to the earth tone of a worm. For molding the worms, you will need around 100 flexible straws to hold the gelatin mixture. 

For making the brownies, use unsalted butter, sea salt, dark unsweetened cocoa powder, light brown sugar, large eggs, vanilla extract, and all-purpose flour. A ganache icing is made from dark chocolate chunks and more of the heavy whipping cream. The brownies are finished with the "dirt," which is deliciously represented by chocolate cookie crumbs.

Step 1: Combine the gelatins in a heat-proof container

To make the gelatin cream worms, combine the raspberry gelatin and unflavored gelatin in a large, heat-proof container.

Step 2: Add the boiling water

Add the boiling water and whisk or stir until dissolved. Cool until lukewarm (about 30 minutes).

Step 3: Straighten out the straws

While the gelatin mixture cools, prepare the straws. Pull and extend the necks of 100 flexible straws so that the straws are completely straight.

Step 4: Bundle the straws

Bundle the straws together with the flexible ends down and secure with a rubber band. Place the bundle in a tall quart-sized jar or glass with a flat bottom and snug fit.

Step 5: Set the jar in a bowl

Set the jar in a shallow bowl to catch any drips or overflow.

Step 6: Add the cream to the cooled gelatin

Add the cream to the lukewarm gelatin mixture and whisk until combined.

Step 7: Add the green food color

Add the food coloring to achieve a muted pink "worm" color.

Step 8: Fill the straws

Carefully and slowly pour the mixture into the straws, making sure to evenly fill each straw.

Step 9: Check the straws and refrigerate

Check that the liquid does not rise above the lip of the jar or glass and refrigerate the straws for at least 12 hours for the best texture.

Step 10: Preheat the oven to 325 F

Once the worms are nearly set and you're ready to make the brownies, preheat the oven to 325 F.

Step 11: Prepare a baking pan for the brownies

Oil an 8-inch square pan and line with parchment paper.

Step 12: Begin making the brownies

In a large bowl, combine the melted butter, salt, cocoa powder, and brown sugar.

Step 13: Add the vanilla and eggs

Add the vanilla and then the eggs, one at a time, beating until glossy and smooth.

Step 14: Mix in the flour

Stir in the flour until smooth.

Step 15: Stir in the chocolate chunks

Fold in ½ cup of the chocolate chunks.

Step 16: Bake the brownies

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake for 22 to 24 minutes, until just set.

Step 17: Cool the brownies

Cool the brownies completely in the pan.

Step 18: Begin the ganache

While the brownies cool, start the ganache by adding the remaining 1 cup chocolate chunks to a medium heat-proof bowl.

Step 19: Bring the cream to a boil

Bring the cream just to a boil in a small pot over medium heat.

Step 20: Pour the cream over the chocolate

Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and whisk until smooth.

Step 21: Peel the parchment off the brownies

When the brownies are completely cool, carefully remove them from the pan and peel off the parchment paper.

Step 22: Place the brownies on a rack

Place the brownies on a rack set over a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Step 23: Pour ganache over the brownies

Pour the ganache over the brownies, allowing it to run down the sides.

Step 24: Sprinkle cookie crumbs over the ganache

Sprinkle some of the cookie crumbs over the top of the ganache to create the "dirt." Reserve the remaining crumbs for coating the worms.

Step 25: Transfer the brownies to a serving platter

Transfer the coated brownies to a serving platter.

Step 26: Rinse the straws

Pull a few of the worm straws out of the set gelatin mixture. Carefully and quickly rinse the outside of the straws with hot water, taking care not to melt the gelatin inside.

Step 27: Push the worms out of the straws

Starting at the end of the straw with a gap at the top, gently push the gelatin out and onto a plate, repeating this process until you have enough worms to cover the brownies. You can also push the worms out directly onto the crumb coating on the brownies, if desired.

Step 28: Cover some of the worms with cookie crumbs

Toss some of the worms with the reserved cookie crumbs to cover them in "dirt."

Step 29: Add extra crumbs and more worms to the brownies

Sprinkle any extra crumbs around the platter and add more worms as desired.

Step 30: Cut the brownies into squares and serve

Cut the brownies into squares when ready to serve.

Ingredients

  • For the gelatin cream worms
  • 2 (3-ounce) packages raspberry gelatin
  • 1 package unflavored gelatin
  • 2 ½ cups boiling water
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 10 drops green food coloring
  • For the brownies
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ⅓ cup dark unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ cups dark chocolate chunks or chips, divided
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

Can I switch up the flavors of the brownies or gelatin worms?

Kinnaird loves the pairing of raspberry gelatin worms and dark chocolate brownies, but there are lots of options for switching up the flavors in this recipe. Instead of using raspberry gelatin, try cherry or strawberry to keep the red color but change the taste to chocolate-covered cherries or dipped strawberries. If you want to be a bit more bold and non-traditional with the worm colors, go for orange or berry blue as they will still pair nicely with the chocolate flavor. 

For the brownies themselves, try adding different extracts like coffee, rum, or almond to enhance the chocolate flavor. Instead of dark chocolate chunks, try milk or white chocolate chips in an equal amount. A dash of cinnamon will also add an interesting and spiced dimension. Kinnaird used plain chocolate cookies for her crumbs, but you could experiment with Oreos, fudge-striped cookies, or even peanut butter-filled chocolate cookies for a twist on the tasty "dirt." 

Can I prepare the brownies and worms in advance, and how do I store leftovers?

This recipe has multiple steps that can be prepared in advance. First, the worms can be mixed and molded up to three days before using, then unmolded several hours before serving. The brownies can be baked up to two weeks in ahead, wrapped tightly in multiple layers of plastic and frozen. Alternatively, they can be baked the day before and wrapped and refrigerated until ready to use. The ganache and cookie crumbs can be added to the brownies a day in advance, as well. Just be sure to keep everything in an airtight container to prevent drying out. 

If you have extra worms and cookie crumbs, it is fun to make an additional display to set next to the brownies. You can also try filling a styrofoam cup with cookie crumbs and worms to look like something you might pick up at the bait sore. However you choose to serve this creepy display, note that the gelatin worms will only hold up for a couple of days after they are unmolded from the straws. Keep everything wrapped in plastic and refrigerated so it all stays fresh.

Recommended