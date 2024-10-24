Dirt Patch Halloween Brownies Recipe

Halloween is the ultimate occasion for bringing out treats full of whimsy and maybe just a touch of scary and gross. These dirt patch Halloween brownies — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird — strike just the right balance of delight and disgust, and are sure to please the most ghoulish guests. The delight part comes in the form of dark chocolate chunk brownies covered in rich, velvety chocolate ganache and coated in crunchy cookie crumbs. The disgust part comes into play by way of frighteningly realistic raspberry gelatin cream worms, which sit atop your brownie creation as if they just crawled out of the earth. (The good news is that the worms are actually a form of delight, too, since they taste much better than they look.)

The brownies are a one-bowl recipe, which are quick to mix and out of the oven in just over 20 minutes. The ganache icing is a breeze to prepare, giving you plenty of time for creating the worms. Although they are a bit time-consuming from mixing to set-up to unmolding, these gelatin treats are a perfect homage to Halloween. As creepy as it looks, this dessert is so tasty and sophisticated that it will be gobbled up with just crumbs to spare!