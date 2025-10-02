The Best (And Worst) 2025 Halloween Candies, Ranked

Each year on Halloween night, familiar sounds ring out in neighborhoods across the country: "Ding dong!" "Trick-or-treat!" "Yo, they got the king-sized ones!" They're sounds that I loved as a child, clad in whatever last-minute costume I could throw together or, in years where I was particularly lucky, picked out at Spirit Halloween. I still love the sounds as an adult. It's the one night that kids can just be kids, dress up in fun costumes, and tromp around their neighborhood, eyeing up which houses will give them the best bang for their buck when it comes to the highlight of the holiday: the candy.

As an adult, Halloween is arguably less fun, especially if you live in a suburban neighborhood like mine. One year, I ended up shelling out $50 on Halloween candy just so I could live vicariously through kids wearing Woody doll and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes. All of this trick-or-treating has trained these kids well. They want the best, biggest, and most top-shelf candies, and no one wants to be the house they skip because your candy selection, as the kids would say, is "mid."

I wanted to decide, once and for all, what the best Halloween candy is. I made a trip to my local candy aisle, bought everything from individually-wrapped classics to seasonal selections, then tasted and ranked them from worst to best based on seasonal-ness, flavor, texture, and appeal. It's important to note that I couldn't get every candy under the sun (have I mentioned they're wicked expensive?), but I tried to hit as many bases as possible. With that aside, let's go door-to-door on these favorites!