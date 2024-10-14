The Baking Ingredient Prue Leith Prefers Store-Bought Over Homemade

There are plenty of culinary undertakings worth doing the labor-intensive, old-fashioned way. Making homemade bread beats the grocery store loaves (while also maybe saving you money.) Plus, even the simplest homemade pasta is worth its delicious weight in gold.

But in other instances, know when it's time to shelf your pride and save yourself serious time and hassle. Just ask celebrity chef, TV personality, Michelin star-winning restaurateur, and adored judge on "The Great British Bake Off," Prue Leith. She's made it her mission to share her love of incredible food while normalizing and celebrating kitchen shortcuts and cheats. And by doing so, Leith gives permission to busy home cooks everywhere to do the same, guilt-free. The latest ingredient Leith is publicly waxing lyrical about is the grocery store frozen puff pastry, which she sings the praises of in her newest cookbook, titled "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom: Really good food without the fuss."

On the page where she shares her recipe for sundried tomato palmiers, she calls store-bought puff pastry "one of the best things since sliced bread," noting that she always prefers the grocery store variety over the laborious task of making her own from scratch, for use in savory or sweet applications. Yes, chef.