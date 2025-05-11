Bourbon Gives BBQ Sauce A Major Upgrade. Here's How To Add It

So, bourbon barbecue sauce is a match made in heaven. But how do you actually go about making one? The key to allowing those flavors to properly develop and meld with the rest of the sauce is to get that bourbon in there early on during the cooking process. This will allow the alcohol to evaporate off, leaving you with an intensified, deeply aromatic bourbon flavor without the kick you get from high-proof booze (which would otherwise overpower the sauce).

When combining the two, you don't want to drown your sauce in bourbon — a ratio of 3 tablespoons of the good stuff to every cup of sauce should be enough — though, of course, you can add as much or as little as you like. The best approach is to make a few test batches using different amounts of bourbon in each, and narrow down the perfect concentration for you. Bear in mind that too much bourbon will upset the delicate balance of flavors in your sauce — though if you do add too much, you can always compensate by adding more of your other ingredients: There's no such thing as too much barbecue sauce, after all, so once you've got an idea of the perfect ratio, just keep the sauce on a low simmer until most of the alcohol has cooked off (around 15 minutes or so should be enough). That's all there is to it!