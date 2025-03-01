Four Unique Ways To Use Mango Chutney
Depending on where you grew up, the word "chutney" may conjure images of completely different foods. Associated with South Asia and the Indian subcontinent, adapted by British colonists, and now found on store shelves and restaurants around the world, a chutney may be a smooth dipping sauce, a complex melange of chopped and stewed fruits and vegetables chunks, or even a finely chopped relish akin to a gremolata. And though in India, there are connections of specific chutneys with specific regions or dishes, one flavor combination in particular has emerged as a sort of global representation of the condiment: mango chutney.
Even when regarding a basic mango chutney, you'll find significant differences in what it means to different people. An Indian khatti meethi (sweet and sour) chutney may contain mango, but it's a tangy, tamarind-focused red sauce used to dip snacks in. In England and the U.S., you're more likely to find a sort of fruit preserve/compote commonly used to top fish, pork, or cooked into curries, and that's the style we're focusing on here. The fact is, mango chutney, with its rich flavor profile of tangy sweet fruit, baking spice notes, a tropical unctuousness, and enough texture to complement anything from hard cheeses to fish, may be the perfect condiment. Rather than restrict it to just a couple dishes, consider pairing it with just about anything.
Top almost any protein with mango chutney
The easiest way to incorporate mango chutney into a meal is as a topping or glaze for fish, pork, shrimp, or almost any protein. The sweet-and-tart nature of the sauce works particularly well with lighter proteins, though it may be too light for the full-bodied flavor of steak. When it comes to red meats, however, mango chutney brings out the sweet, slightly gamey notes found in lamb. Whether you top a lamb chop before baking, use it as a condiment with ground lamb sausage, or dress lamb kabobs before serving, the combination of sweet, umami, and tart acid works beautifully.
There are a couple of quick, easy ways to incorporate a jar of mango chutney into your meat dish. It makes an excellent simmer sauce. Brown your meat, then add chutney and cook over a low flame. Spoon the sauce over the meat as you cook the same way you might butter-baste a steak. Then top the finished dish with additional sauce. You can also just spoon the sauce, cold or warmed, over grilled fish, chicken, or pork chops in place of barbecue sauce.
Pair mango chutney with cheese
If you've ever enjoyed cheese with honey or jam, you know it works best when there's a savory or herbaceous component, and not simply a sugar-sweet note. The richer and more complex the sweet sauce, the better the pairing. It's why adding hot honey to a grilled cheese sandwich is something of a genius move. Mango chutney works remarkably well on a cracker with almost any sort of cheese, whether it's a soft goat cheese, or a hard, aged Manchego. In Rosamund Richardson's book "Harrods Book of Jams, Jellies, and Chutneys," the author says that pairing mango chutney with a strong stilton or gorgonzola with fresh bread makes a "perfect meal."
Chutneys are also an out-of-the-box way to fill in a cheese or charcuterie board. It ensures you're hitting the sweet and umami parts of the palate, which is one of the golden rules when filling in a charcuterie board. Of course, if you've got a big board or smaller individual boards around the room, make sure to have multiple bowls of chutney so guests don't have to compete for condiments.
Mango chutney makes a delicious sandwich topping
If you're a fan of a post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches with cranberry sauce (also called the Bobbie in Delaware), it will give you some idea how the tart, sweet, and tangy nature of mango chutney upgrades pretty much any meal found between slices of bread. From burgers to deli sliced turkey, hot or cold, it's an ideal addition. With turkey burgers, Patak's Major Grey mango chutney adds additional moisture and flavor. For a truly indulgent experience, pair it with ground lamb and brie on a brioche bun.
While it makes sense to top a stacked meat or veggie sandwich, mango chutney works well in melts as well. In fact, it's an ingredient Ina Garten adds to her grilled cheese sandwiches to pack in extra flavor. Garten matches it up with grated extra-sharp cheddar for the bite and flavor. She spreads it on the inside of the sandwich before cooking, infusing the melted cheese with fruit and spices. Pair it with a glass of sauvignon blanc wine and enjoy.
Make a tasting flight with other sauces
Indian snacks, like samosas and pakoras, are often accompanied by two or three chutney options. Build on this concept, making a flight of several sauces, jams, relishes, and garnishes for any cheese or charcuterie board. Sitting alongside a banana pepper relish, savory barbecue sauce, and honey, the mango balances out the condiment selection. Include homemade chutney as a seasonal ingredient, which is an expert-approved tip for a better charcuterie board. Or consider a variety pack of chutneys, like the Ashoka Premium four-pack of different flavors.
Change things up by blending mango chutney with coriander, chilis, or plain yogurt to create a customized dipping sauce. Or pick up a uniquely flavored sauce like Essie Spice mango chili sauce. No need to limit the resulting dip to fancy boards. It works nicely with chips, raw veggies, or as a sandwich spread. It even makes a great dipping sauce for tempura and fried shrimp, either on its own or blended with sweet and sour sauce.