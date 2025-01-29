How Many Bees Does It Take To Make A Jar Of Honey?

With anywhere from around 20,000 to 80,000 residents, depending on the season, honey bee colonies are busy places. One queen bee commands a hive of male drone bees and sterile female worker bees who go on missions to gather nectar and water, build and repair the hive, tend to the queen and her eggs, and repopulate the colony. They communicate with each other through pheromones and dancing, wiggling to send messages to the other bees, and together, they make honey, which they eat and store in the walls of the hive for later. Of course, many of us eat and store the sweet substance in our homes, too, but we may not consider just how many bees work to make a single jar's worth.

A healthy colony in good conditions with access to plenty of food can produce up to 100 pounds of honey per year. But that's if the colony is large and the bees are healthy. And even in those perfect conditions, the work never stops for the bees. In one trip, a healthy worker bee can bring home about 70 milligrams of nectar, visiting around 1,500 flowers. In her entire lifespan, which can be about five months, she'll bring home enough nectar to make about one twelfth of a teaspoon of honey. Put another way: It takes 12 bees to produce just 1 teaspoon of honey, so a full tablespoon for your next batch of honey soy marinated chicken thighs or your homemade version of Starbucks' Medicine Ball requires the life's work of 36 honeybees. That means filling a 16-ounce jar with honey takes 1,152 bees.