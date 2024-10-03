Pepperoni and Mushroom Pizza Pasta Recipe

Pasta meets pizza meets casserole in this ultra-cheesy, meaty, and comforting dish that's brought to us by recipe developer Milena Manolova. This pepperoni and mushroom pizza pasta is the ultimate weeknight dinner, offering up a guaranteed hit with kids and adults alike — and, thanks to the recipe's (mostly) one-pan nature, clean-up should be a breeze. Now, at first glance, this may look like a pretty standard pasta dish, but as Manolova explains, "Generous slices of pepperoni and mushrooms give the pasta that irresistible pizza vibe."

Many of the elements that go into the pasta itself (not just on top) also hone in on that pizza vibe while still remaining true to a classic, tomatoey pasta dish. Penne pasta serves as the base, whereas the pizza-like tomato sauce boasts two types of meat — a beef and pork mixture — along with onion, garlic, bell pepper, and plenty of herbs. "I season the tomato sauce with fragrant dry oregano and fresh parsley, making each bite burst with flavor," Manolova says. Needless to say, this pizza-pasta fusion certainly isn't skimping on any flavor or heartiness, so serve it alongside a simple Caesar salad for an easy and sure-to-be-loved weeknight meal.