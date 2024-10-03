Pepperoni And Mushroom Pizza Pasta Recipe

By Milena Manolova and Chowhound Staff
pizza pasta in baking dish Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Pasta meets pizza meets casserole in this ultra-cheesy, meaty, and comforting dish that's brought to us by recipe developer Milena Manolova. This pepperoni and mushroom pizza pasta is the ultimate weeknight dinner, offering up a guaranteed hit with kids and adults alike — and, thanks to the recipe's (mostly) one-pan nature, clean-up should be a breeze. Now, at first glance, this may look like a pretty standard pasta dish, but as Manolova explains, "Generous slices of pepperoni and mushrooms give the pasta that irresistible pizza vibe." 

Many of the elements that go into the pasta itself (not just on top) also hone in on that pizza vibe while still remaining true to a classic, tomatoey pasta dish. Penne pasta serves as the base, whereas the pizza-like tomato sauce boasts two types of meat — a beef and pork mixture — along with onion, garlic, bell pepper, and plenty of herbs. "I season the tomato sauce with fragrant dry oregano and fresh parsley, making each bite burst with flavor," Manolova says. Needless to say, this pizza-pasta fusion certainly isn't skimping on any flavor or heartiness, so serve it alongside a simple Caesar salad for an easy and sure-to-be-loved weeknight meal.

Gather the ingredients for pepperoni and mushroom pizza pasta

ingredients for pepperoni pizza pasta Milena Manolova/Chowhound

The base of this casserole-like pasta dish starts with penne, and you'll also need some staples ingredients to begin building the sauce: vegetable oil for sauteing, chopped onion, garlic, red bell pepper, and mushrooms. The meatiness of the sauce comes into play by way of a ground beef and pork mixture, and then you'll need salt, pepper, dried oregano, and fresh parsley for seasoning. And, of course, you'll need actual tomato sauce, either from a jar, from a can, or homemade.

The pizza aspect of this pasta dish especially comes into play thanks to the toppings. Once you have the pasta ready to go in the baking dish, you'll top the whole thing off with a layer of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and some more sliced mushrooms.

Step 1: Heat oil in a pan

oil in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

In a saucepan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil.

Step 2: Saute the onion

diced onion in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 2 minutes

Step 3: Add the garlic

onion and garlic in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Stir in the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Step 4: Add thered bell pepper

onion, garlic, pepper in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Add red bell pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes.

Step 5: Mix in some of the mushrooms

mushrooms going in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Mix in 10 ounces of sliced mushrooms and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.

Step 6: Cook the meat

beef vegetable mixture in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Add the ground meat and mix it with the veggies. Cook until brown, 2–3 minutes.

Step 7: Season the meat mixture

meat mushroom mixture in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Season with the salt, black pepper, and 1 teaspoon oregano. Stir and cook for 2 more minutes.

Step 8: Finish building the sauce

lid covering tomato sauce in pan Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Pour in the tomato sauce and add the chopped parsley. Stir everything, cover with a lid, and cook for 5 minutes on low to medium heat.

Step 9: Preheat the oven

oven set to 400 F Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 10: Boil water

boiling water on stovetop Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Step 11: Cook the pasta

penne pasta going into boiling water Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Cook the pasta in the boiling water until al dente, about 10 minutes.

Step 12: Place the drained pasta in a baking dish

plain penne pasta in baking dish Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Drain the penne and place it in a 9x12-inch baking dish.

Step 13: Mix the sauce into the pasta

sauce and pasta in dish Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Pour over the sauce and mix it well with the pasta.

Step 14: Sprinkle on the mozzarella

hand sprinkling cheese onto pasta Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top.

Step 15: Add the pizza garnishes

pepperoni and mushrooms on casserole Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Add pepperoni slices and the remaining mushrooms and oregano on top.

Step 16: Bake

baked pepperoni mushroom casserole Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Bake on the middle rack for 20–25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and golden brown on top.

Step 17: Serve and enjoy

pepperoni pasta on plate Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Serve right away.

Pepperoni and Mushroom Pizza Pasta Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Pizza and pasta come together in this easy casserole recipe. We use mushrooms, pepperoni, and mozzarella for our toppings, but any of your favorites will work.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
55
minutes
servings
1
(9x12-inch) dish
pepperoni mushroom pasta bake in dish
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • ⅔ cup diced yellow onion
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • ¾ cup diced red bell pepper
  • 12 ounces sliced mushrooms, divided
  • 18 ounces ground beef and pork mix
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 ½ teaspoons dry oregano, divided
  • 2 ½ cups tomato sauce
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 3 cups dry penne pasta
  • 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 12 pepperoni slices

Directions

  1. In a saucepan over medium heat, add the vegetable oil.
  2. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 2 minutes.
  3. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
  4. Add red bell pepper. Cook for about 2 minutes.
  5. Mix in 10 ounces of sliced mushrooms and cook until soft, about 5 minutes.
  6. Add the ground meat and mix it with the veggies. Cook until brown, 2–3 minutes.
  7. Season with the salt, black pepper, and 1 teaspoon oregano. Stir and cook for 2 more minutes.
  8. Pour in the tomato sauce and add the chopped parsley. Stir everything, cover with a lid, and cook for 5 minutes on low to medium meat.
  9. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  10. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  11. Cook the pasta in the boiling water until al dente, about 10 minutes.
  12. Drain the penne and place it in a 9x12-inch baking dish.
  13. Pour over the sauce and mix it well with the pasta.
  14. Sprinkle the shredded cheese on top.
  15. Add pepperoni slices and the remaining mushrooms and oregano on top.
  16. Bake on the middle rack for 20–25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and golden brown on top.
  17. Serve right away.
Rate this recipe

What other types of pasta or mix-ins can I use in this pasta bake?

pizza pasta on plate Milena Manolova/Chowhound

Penne is a classic pasta choice, offering up a ridged tube shape that sauce simply loves clinging to. While you really can't go wrong with penne, that doesn't mean that you're limited to such a pasta shape, especially if you don't have it on hand or simply want to switch things up. Ziti, spaghetti, or cavatappi would all work well here. Realistically, most types of pasta will work in this recipe (even certain obscure shapes), but try to avoid super small or particularly delicate kinds. For example, angel hair would be too bogged down by all of the meaty, cheesy toppings, and something like tiny orzo would quite literally get lost in the chunky sauce.

Aside from pasta, there's room for switching up other aspects of this pepperoni pizza pasta. Not a fan of the ground beef and pork blend? Simply opt for one or the other, or consider poultry options, such as ground turkey or chicken. Add a spicy flair to the sauce by incorporating jalapeños at the same time that you'd add the bell pepper, or get creative with the cheese on top and opt for pepper jack, sharp cheddar, or anything that will melt well. Finally, either switch out or add to the pepperoni and mushroom garnishes by incorporating classic pizza toppings, such as onion, tomatoes, banana peppers, or black olives.

Can you make pizza pasta ahead of time and freeze it?

pepperoni pizza pasta bake in dish Milena Manolova/Chowhound

One of the best aspects of this pepperoni pizza pasta recipe is that it yields a nice, large serving amount. Depending on your family's appetite and how big you portion out servings, this dish could stretch to upwards of 10 total servings. As such, there's a good chance that you might strategically plan to save the abundance of leftovers for another dinner, or perhaps you'd like to make the dish ahead to stretch it out over a longer period of time.

Fortunately, pasta bakes are good candidates for freezing, so should you go that route, wait for any portions to cool down completely. Store the pasta in an airtight container and freeze it for up to three months, but try to enjoy it before then to avoid the potential for freezer burn. 

Alternatively, you could prep aspects of the dish a day or two ahead of time with the intention of then serving it right away. The meat sauce will keep well in the fridge for two to three days, so you could make that ahead of time and combine it with freshly cooked pasta when you're ready to serve. Otherwise, any leftovers will keep well in the fridge for three or four days, so you could easily make two separate dinners out of one dish.

Recommended