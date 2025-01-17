The Closest Vegan Substitute For Ground Beef In A Recipe

Despite its name, textured vegetable protein (also known as TVP) is actually made from soybeans, similar to tofu. It's produced using a high-protein soybean paste — the byproduct after soybean oil has been extracted — that is then formed into different shapes and dehydrated. In addition to being totally vegan, TVP is also gluten-free, low in fat, and, crucially, high in protein.

Chris Tucker particularly appreciates the meat substitute for its versatility. "I love working with TVP because you can season it however you want and it will take on the flavors," he says. If you're using it to approximate ground beef, you can make vegan tacos, meatloaf, or bolognese sauce just by seasoning and cooking it like you would for those dishes normally. It can also be used to add bulk to dishes you're trying to stretch, or even as a protein additive in smoothies. The best way to cook TVP is to first rehydrate it by soaking it in water or broth.

Keep in mind that TVP products, like Bob's Red Mill Textured Vegetable Protein, have very little flavor on their own, so you will need to use other ingredients to make it tasty. However, that might be a plus for some vegans who dislike the taste of meat, since unlike Beyond or Impossible Meat, TVP isn't manufactured with the goal of recreating it exactly. "It's also shelf stable so it's a super convenient source of protein to keep around," Tucker adds. That means you can store it in your pantry for far longer than ground beef will stay safe in your fridge.