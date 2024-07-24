Turn Yogurt Into Pizza Dough With One Extra Ingredient

Pizza is one of life's most simple and delicious pleasures. That effortless combination of milky cheese, soft dough, and savory, sweet tomato sauce is classic for a reason: It's just so darn good. While making a quality homemade version of this pie can come with a bit of a learning curve, the process still doesn't have to be too hard. All you really need are a few staple ingredients to make pizza dough at home. For example, you can turn Greek yogurt into pizza dough with just one extra ingredient: Self-rising flour. (And if you only have all-purpose, simply combine with salt and baking powder to make your own.) Yes, really. That's seriously all it takes.

Advertisement

Concrete measurements will depend on how big of a crowd you're hoping to serve, but these two simple ingredients can really do it all. Just mix your flour and yogurt a bowl until combined, knead into a dough on a floured surface, spread onto a greased pizza pan, and bake.

So, if it's the last day you can still eat your open container of yogurt, consider switching up dinner plans and whipping up this impressive homemade pizza dough. And if you're worried about the flavor of such a simple creation, think again. Most common pizza doughs are made with flour, a fat, and salt, so this simple dough is really no different from the rest. One of the biggest bonuses? There's no yeast required either.