Turn Yogurt Into Pizza Dough With One Extra Ingredient
Pizza is one of life's most simple and delicious pleasures. That effortless combination of milky cheese, soft dough, and savory, sweet tomato sauce is classic for a reason: It's just so darn good. While making a quality homemade version of this pie can come with a bit of a learning curve, the process still doesn't have to be too hard. All you really need are a few staple ingredients to make pizza dough at home. For example, you can turn Greek yogurt into pizza dough with just one extra ingredient: Self-rising flour. (And if you only have all-purpose, simply combine with salt and baking powder to make your own.) Yes, really. That's seriously all it takes.
Concrete measurements will depend on how big of a crowd you're hoping to serve, but these two simple ingredients can really do it all. Just mix your flour and yogurt a bowl until combined, knead into a dough on a floured surface, spread onto a greased pizza pan, and bake.
So, if it's the last day you can still eat your open container of yogurt, consider switching up dinner plans and whipping up this impressive homemade pizza dough. And if you're worried about the flavor of such a simple creation, think again. Most common pizza doughs are made with flour, a fat, and salt, so this simple dough is really no different from the rest. One of the biggest bonuses? There's no yeast required either.
The many benefits of this super easy pizza dough
This two-ingredient pizza dough hack is great for a quick, easy dinner, or even if you're trying to use up a cup of leftover yogurt. If you don't have greek yogurt, plain yogurt, low-fat varieties, or even quark can work just as well. So from Costco's Kirkland Brand Greek Yogurt to lower fat varieties, all have the potential to form a fluffy and delicious pizza dough. (Although the higher the fat content, the better, as the thicker texture of the yogurt helps the dough stay intact.) Just make sure to bake your dough at a high enough temperature to avoid a soggy pizza dough. (Because if you're using minimal ingredients, everything has to be just right.)
One of the best parts about this dough? You get a really big boost of protein from the greek yogurt. Health benefits aside, the yogurt also gives this pizza a tangy bite similar to that of sourdough bread, so you get the same taste as that classic, beloved bake without the hassle of feeding a sourdough starter. Finally, this dough is super easy to customize. So, after you bake it for the first time, prepare to perfect it with a few other simple ingredients of your choice.
How to perfect your homemade pie
To really elevate this two-ingredient pizza dough — taking it from an easy meal to a delicious staple — you can infuse your pie with more flavor by brushing some olive oil onto the dough before baking. This oil has a high smoke point so it's perfect for the heat of a pizza oven and can bring more flavorful, herbaceous notes to the mix. Additionally, it creates a barrier between the dough and your toppings to prevent a soggy end product. Finally, the oil also helps keep your dough moist while giving it a golden-brown crust after baking, so it has more benefits than one. For even more flavor, try using an infused oil instead such as a roasted garlic variety.
Adding a pinch of salt to your dough can also enhance the savory notes here, while mixing in some minced garlic or Italian seasoning can also really bring more flavor to the mix. The choices are really up to you, and from there, you can spread on some homemade sauce, a sprinkle of cheese, and plenty of your other favorite toppings. (And if you find that you're suddenly not in the pizza mood, why not use that leftover yogurt to make a creamy potato salad without mayo instead?)