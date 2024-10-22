14 Popular Store-Bought Marinara Sauces, Ranked

If we could wave a magic wand and have a home-cooked pasta sauce appear on the stove every time we wanted it, we'd seriously consider it. In real life, grabbing a jar of store-bought sauce when you want an easy and convenient meal is a huge time saver — but which one to choose, and how that meal might taste, is another story. There's a huge selection of sauces to choose from, and they come in a range of prices. There are some that you may wish you've never tasted, and, on the other end of the spectrum, there are choices that rival what we can make ourselves.

To help make your choice easier, we've tasted 14 popular store-bought marinara sauces and ranked them for qualities like appearance, aroma, flavor, texture, and price. More information about our methods appears at the end of this article. Marinara sauce is a humble tomato sauce that is simple, quick to cook, and light in flavor. For this reason, it can be used on its own or as a base for other sauces. Marinara sauce is different from tomato sauce because the latter tends to be thicker, heartier, full of additional ingredients, and cooked for longer. If you get inspired and bring home an armful of jars, you can freeze marinara sauce for up to six months to avoid wasting a drop of your favorites. With that in mind, here are 14 of the best.