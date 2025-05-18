What comes to mind when you picture a burger? For many people, that might be an all-beef patty sandwiched in a bun along with toppings like cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions. However, travel abroad and you'll find plenty of burgers that don't follow that model. Some stick to the same basic format but swap in local ingredients. Others flip the script, using different proteins, buns, or preparation styles that reflect regional tastes and food traditions.

Burgers show up on street corners, in home kitchens, and on diner menus around the world, and many of them are unique to the places where they were created. For example, if you order a burger with "the lot" in Australia, beetroot and pineapple will almost always be included as toppings. In Japan, buns aren't part of the humble hambagu. Then you have places where the patties can be made from reindeer or camel meat instead of beef and the buns can be doused with gravy or slathered with sauce. If you're looking for some international inspiration for your next burger night, these are 14 unique burgers from around the world worth trying.