The Best Cut Of Meat To Use When Making Gyros

No matter where you are in the world, chances are you're not too far from a shop, cart, or hole-in-the-wall joint with a big hunk of meat turning on a stick. In France (and Costco), you have fresh rotisserie chickens; in Turkey, it's the famous döner kebab; and in Greece, it's known as gyro. This classic dish is traditionally made with lamb, chicken, or even ground beef that's layered and slow cooked on a spit, becoming deliciously crisp and caramelized on the outside whilst remaining juicy and tender within. It's then shaved into thin strips as it cooks that are stuffed into pita or flatbread. There's an art to the perfect gyros, though, and that starts with choosing the right cut of meat. To find out more, we spoke to Wissam Baki, executive chef at AMAL.

"The best cuts of meat for gyros or shawarma are typically top round or lamb leg for red meat, and chicken breast for poultry," he exclusively told us. These are leaner cuts, so adding more fat to the mix improves things: "A classic technique involves adding citrus peels to the marinade, along with a bit of lamb fat. The fat not only adds rich flavor, but also helps keep the meat tender as it cooks." He continued, "when layering the meat on the spit, pieces of fat are placed between the slices. As it cooks, the fat melts and its juices drip down, basting the meat and intensifying its flavor."