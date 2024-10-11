The 14 Best Food Cities In The World

The earliest recorded mention of street food dates back over ten thousand years, lining it up with the very dawn of civilization. The ancient Greeks served small portions of fried fish on the street; whilst the Romans of antiquity were know for their Thermopolis – street-facing kitchens that served fast food to the hungry masses.

Today, there are few cities in the world that don't play host to a plethora of street foods. In some cases, the items on display are seasonal — gelato is an obvious example of this. In others, quick bites are provided year-round. The izakaya of Japan, for instance, offers limited shelter from the elements via their toes to the street ramshackle ubiquity.

There are few fixed rules. Street food has to be something that can be cooked quickly using limited facilities or items that can prepared ahead of schedule. It also needs to be kept fresh, warm, or cold, depending on how it is served. There is often a focus on affordability, and menu items lean toward the unpretentious and delicious. It's also generally quick and easy to consume, and it's common for street food to be a utensil-free experience.

Mixed in with all that is the sheer variety of food on offer in any given city. There are local specialties for sure, but also surprises that have bled in from elsewhere; you can absolutely get a decent hotdog in Tokyo, oh, yes. Still, for those interested in trying something new or a variation on the familiar while traveling, here are some of the best street food cities in the world.