12 Tips You Should Know To Save Money On Food When Traveling

Sometimes when you travel, you luck into a budget meal, but as a general rule, it will probably require a little research. Before you head to your destination, set aside a little time — as little as 15 minutes or so might do it — to get a general idea of how much different foods and drinks that interest you would typically cost where you're headed. See if it's generally considered an expensive destination, and if it is, try to find a few tips to help you save money on food. You can do this with a general internet search, but guidebooks and online resources like Wikivoyage, one of my personal favorites, may also give you some great tips and even specific good but inexpensive eateries.

You may also want to learn about typical dishes and snacks at your destination, as well as how much these usually cost. Often, you might be pleasantly surprised. For instance, not only are those long baguettes and croissants iconic French specialties; they're incredibly inexpensive, usually costing less than €2 each, and are easy to find pretty much anywhere in France. Your research will help you get a general idea of your food and drinks budget wherever you're headed, and will also hopefully reassure you that you can still eat some delicious things without having to blow all of the money you saved for your trip. In addition, if you find yourself being charged way more than the going price for a food item, you'll know to move on and order it elsewhere.