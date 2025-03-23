14 Indonesian Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Indonesia is a country that captivates most visitors right from the get-go with its postcard-perfect landscapes, vibrant cultures, and dynamite cuisine. I should know — I was so taken with it that I ended up settling there and staying for nearly 10 years. One of the things that I love most about Indonesia is that no matter where you go, you're never far from a great meal. Whether you want a quick bite from a street food cart, a homey meal at a warung, or sophisticated fare at a fine dining restaurant, there's always something delicious to try.

With over 17,000 islands and hundreds of ethnic groups, Indonesia is home to one of the world's most diverse and exciting food scenes. Each region has its own specialties that showcase local ingredients and cooking traditions, as well as influences from centuries of foreign trade. For example, West Sumatra is known for its rich, slow-cooked rendang (a type of curry), while Bali's babi guling (roast suckling pig) is a staple at ceremonies and celebrations.

Across the archipelago, you'll find a wide range dishes featuring bold spices, fresh herbs, and hits of heat from sambal, Indonesia's fiery chili paste. After almost a decade of eating my way through the country, I can say with certainty that some Indonesian dishes are truly unmissable. These are 14 of the best that everyone should try at least once.