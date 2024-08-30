The International Roots Of 11 Popular Mexican Dishes

There's no disputing that Mexican food is loved worldwide. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, or guacamole, chances are you can probably find a Mexican restaurant close to you. That's especially true if you're in the States where Mexican food now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants. Of course, the best place to get authentic Mexican food is in Mexico. That's where you'll find dishes made with recipes that have been passed down for generations. However, you might be surprised to know that some of your favorite Mexican dishes didn't actually originate in Mexico.

Mexico has a long and colorful culinary history. The country was the birthplace of domesticated chilies, tomatoes, and corn. Ancient cultures used these ingredients in a wide variety of dishes, many of which are still commonplace in Mexico today. When foreigners arrived on Mexico's shores, they introduced new ingredients and cooking techniques. Like many food cultures around the world, Mexican cuisine has incorporated international influences over the centuries.

When you think of Mexican foods that originated elsewhere, Tex-Mex cuisine is probably the first thing that comes to mind. Given that Texas was once part of Mexico and now shares a border with the country, it makes sense that certain dishes would cross over both ways. There are also Mexican dishes that came to the country by way of countries like Japan, Spain, and Lebanon. If you're curious about the history of your favorite Mexican foods, these are the surprising international roots of some popular Mexican dishes.

